Dangal China Box Office: Aamir Khan's Film Gets An 'Outstanding' Opening, Collects Rs 72.68 Crore

Dangal China Box Office: Aamir Khan's film first premiered in China at the Beijing Film Festival

  | May 08, 2017 08:14 IST (New Delhi)
Dangal

Dangal China Box Office: Aamir Khan in a film still

Highlights

  • Dangal premiered in China at the Beijing Film Festival
  • Aamir Khan attended Dangal premiere in China
  • His upcoming films are Thugs of Hindostan and Secret Superstar
Baahubali 2 is not the only one changing box office history. Aamir Khan's Dangal, which released in China on Friday is rewriting history too. Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, enjoyed $11.30 million (Rs 72.68 crore) opening weekend in China, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Dangal first premiered in China at the Beijing Film Festival, which was attended by lead actor Aamir Khan. Earlier, Aamir's 3 Idiots and PK also released in China and both films did quite well. The film is based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita, whom he trained in the sport. Geeta went on win a Gold medal in 2010 Commonwealth Games while Babita won silver in the same year, under a different category. Aamir Khan's Dangal collected Rs 385 crore at the Indian box office after it released last year in December.
 

Aamir Khan, while promoting Dangal in China told reporters that Indo-Sino unity can be strengthened through films. "Films featuring top artists from both the countries could bring the two nations close," Aamir said, reported new agency PTI.

Recently, Chinese superstar Jackie Chan collaborated with Indian actors Sonu Sood, Amyra Dastur and Disha Patani to make Kung Fu Yoga. Jackie Chan came to India for the film's promotion and the film itself performed reasonably well at the box office.

Aamir Khan, 51, is currently preparing for his role in Thugs Of Hindostan co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced y Yash Raj films.

Aamir Khan will be next seen in Secret Superstar, which stars Dangal's Zaira Wasim. Zaira won a National award for her role in the film. Secret Superstar is produced by Kiran Rao and directed by Advait Chandan.

(With PTI inputs)

 

