Dangal China Box Office: Aamir Khan's Film Gets An 'Outstanding' Opening, Collects Rs 72.68 Crore

#Dangal hits the ball out of the park... Collects a FANTABULOUS $ 11.30 million [72.68 cr] in its opening weekend in China... OUTSTANDING!? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 7, 2017
Aamir Khan, while promoting Dangal in China told reporters that Indo-Sino unity can be strengthened through films. "Films featuring top artists from both the countries could bring the two nations close," Aamir said, reported new agency PTI.
Recently, Chinese superstar Jackie Chan collaborated with Indian actors Sonu Sood, Amyra Dastur and Disha Patani to make Kung Fu Yoga. Jackie Chan came to India for the film's promotion and the film itself performed reasonably well at the box office.
Aamir Khan, 51, is currently preparing for his role in Thugs Of Hindostan co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced y Yash Raj films.
Aamir Khan will be next seen in Secret Superstar, which stars Dangal's Zaira Wasim. Zaira won a National award for her role in the film. Secret Superstar is produced by Kiran Rao and directed by Advait Chandan.
(With PTI inputs)