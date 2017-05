Dangal China Box Office: Aamir Khan's Film Gets An 'Outstanding' Opening, Collects Rs 72.68 Crore

#Dangal hits the ball out of the park... Collects a FANTABULOUS $ 11.30 million [72.68 cr] in its opening weekend in China... OUTSTANDING! ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 7, 2017

is not the only one changing box office history. Aamir Khan's, which released in China on Friday is rewriting history too., directed by Nitesh Tiwari, enjoyed $11.30 million (Rs 72.68 crore) opening weekend in China, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh.first premiered in China at the Beijing Film Festival , which was attended by lead actor Aamir Khan. Earlier, Aamir'sandalso released in China and both films did quite well. The film is based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita, whom he trained in the sport. Geeta went on win a Gold medal in 2010 Commonwealth Games while Babita won silver in the same year, under a different category. Aamir Khan'scollected Rs 385 crore at the Indian box office after it released last year in December.Aamir Khan, while promotingin China told reporters that Indo-Sino unity can be strengthened through films. "Films featuring top artists from both the countries could bring the two nations close," Aamir said, reported new agency PTI.Recently, Chinese superstar Jackie Chan collaborated with Indian actors Sonu Sood, Amyra Dastur and Disha Patani to make. Jackie Chan came to India for the film's promotion and the film itself performed reasonably well at the box office.Aamir Khan, 51, is currently preparing for his role in Thugs Of Hindostan co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and hisco-star Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced y Yash Raj films.Aamir Khan will be next seen in, which stars's Zaira Wasim. Zaira won a National award for her role in the film.is produced by Kiran Rao and directed by Advait Chandan.(With PTI inputs)