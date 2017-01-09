Ghazi: Amitabh Bachchan To Dub For Hindi Version Of Rana Daggubati's Film?

Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the war-drama Ghazi is being made by PVP Cinema and AA Films and will release in both Tamil and Hindi. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is working on the Hindi version of the film.
The first look of the film was released in December, which featured Rana Daggubati as a naval officer.
.@RanaDaggubati in a navy uniform, in the first look of #Ghazi is making people swoon all over! pic.twitter.com/UufRqaIeM3? Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) December 13, 2016
In an interview to IANS, Taapsee had earlier said that the script of the film "surprised" her: "After meeting the director of the film, I was pretty intrigued that it's such a mysterious chapter in history. I researched on some facts about the 1971 war and PNS Ghazi, which did surprise me and also made me appreciate the kind of research, which the director did when he wrote the script. It will be quite a ride for the audience to see this movie."
Ghazi will hit the theatres on February 17 and will release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Pink also featuring Taapsee Pannu.
(With inputs from IANS)