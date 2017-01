Ghazi: Amitabh Bachchan To Dub For Hindi Version Of Rana Daggubati's Film?

.@RanaDaggubati in a navy uniform, in the first look of #Ghazi is making people swoon all over! pic.twitter.com/UufRqaIeM3 ? Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) December 13, 2016

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan may lend his voice for the Hindi version of Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu upcoming war-drama Ghazi , a source told news agency IANS.is a film inspired from a true incident from the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. It revolves around the mysterious sinking of Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi. Rana Daggubati portrays the role a naval officer while Taapsee plays a refugee. "The makers of the film have initiated talks with Mr Bachchan. His voice will be used to narrate some crucial part of the story. He's yet to give his nod," a source from the film's unit told IANS.Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the war-dramais being made by PVP Cinema and AA Films and will release in both Tamil and Hindi. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is working on the Hindi version of the film.The first look of the film was released in December, which featured Rana Daggubati as a naval officer In an interview to IANS, Taapsee had earlier said that the script of the film "surprised" her: "After meeting the director of the film, I was pretty intrigued that it's such a mysterious chapter in history. I researched on some facts about the 1971 war and PNS Ghazi, which did surprise me and also made me appreciate the kind of research, which the director did when he wrote the script. It will be quite a ride for the audience to see this movie."will hit the theatres on February 17 and will release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.Amitabh Bachchan was last seen inalso featuring Taapsee Pannu.(With inputs from IANS)