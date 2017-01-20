Harshvardhan Kapoor Vs Filmfare Awards: Actor's Twitter Exchange On Losing To Diljit Dosanjh

The sense of self entitlement some of these newcomer actors have is beyond imagination. If only they were half as talented. - anewradha (@anewradha) January 19, 2017

Just take my name https://t.co/D2Y3ivBbQW - Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) January 19, 2017

And go through people's filmographys while your at it https://t.co/D2Y3ivBbQW - Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) January 19, 2017

It's amazing , you can't share your thoughts at all , then you become the anatagonist you guys run a business on things actors say https://t.co/D2Y3ivBbQW - Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) January 19, 2017

It's not entitlement it's an opinion just like how your magazine always has one https://t.co/D2Y3ivBbQW - Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) January 19, 2017

Don't feel entitled to any award,I'm questioning the principle of who is a newcomer,have zero problems losing to a genuine newcomer - Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) January 19, 2017