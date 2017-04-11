Advertisement
Hello, Dilip Kumar. Actor Shares Pics And Messages With Wife Saira Banu

"God's grace and your prayers with me. I am much better. Slight discomfort and an irritating back pain," Dilip Kumar tweeted

  | April 11, 2017 18:59 IST (New Delhi)
Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu photographed together (courtesy: TheDilipKumar)

Highlights

  • "Humbled at receiving the award this afternoon," Dilip Kumar tweeted
  • Dilip Kumar also shared pictures with Saira Banu
  • "So good to read all these messages," he added
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar makes a comeback on Twitter with messages for his fans and pictures with wife Saira Banu. The 94-year-old actor was absent from social media as he was advised rest in December, when Saira Banu was in charge of his social media accounts. Saira Banu kept fans and followers updated about the Devdas actor's health and wellbeing. On Tuesday evening, Dilip Kumar resumed his tryst with social media and tweeted: "God's grace and your prayers with me. I am much better. Slight discomfort and an irritating back pain." Earlier this month, Saira Banu tweeted on behalf of the actor to announce that he will return on Twitter "soon."

Today afternoon, Dilip Kumar has also been honoured by the Punjab Association with the Living Legend Lifetime Award. Dilip Kumar wrote: "Humbled at receiving the Living Legend Lifetime award this afternoon," as he shared pictures from the felicitation gathering at his residence. In his tweets, Dilip Kumar also added: "So good to read all these messages."

Here are the tweets shared by Dilip Kumar on Tuesday:
 
 
 

Dilip Kumar fans, watch his space for more updates. "I will be back on this medium, later in the evening," tweeted Dilip Kumar.
 

Earlier, Saira Banu tweeted to thank Dilip Kumar's fans and followers for their unconditional love: "Sahab believes that to be surrounded by family and friends who love him unconditionally is therapy by itself. Sahab is blessed with the prayers and love of his millions of fans, admirers, friends and well-wishers."

Dilip Kumar has been in an out of the hospital for the past few years now. In December, Dilip Kumar was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he was admitted for experiencing swelling in his right leg and fever.

Dilip Kumar, who received the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994, is best known for his starring roles in films like Madhumati, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam and Naya Daur.
 

 

