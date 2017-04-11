Hello, Dilip Kumar. Actor Shares Pics And Messages With Wife Saira Banu

Today afternoon, Dilip Kumar has also been honoured by the Punjab Association with the Living Legend Lifetime Award. Dilip Kumar wrote: "Humbled at receiving the Living Legend Lifetime award this afternoon," as he shared pictures from the felicitation gathering at his residence. In his tweets, Dilip Kumar also added: "So good to read all these messages."
Here are the tweets shared by Dilip Kumar on Tuesday:
Good afternoon. So good to read all these messages.? Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 11, 2017
God's grace and your prayers with me. I am much better. Slight discomfort and an irritating back pain.? Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 11, 2017
God is kind. Humbled at receiving the Living Legend Lifetime Award from Punjab Association this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/3wO7VDmWue? Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 11, 2017
Dilip Kumar fans, watch his space for more updates. "I will be back on this medium, later in the evening," tweeted Dilip Kumar.
I will be back on this medium, later in the evening. Khuda Hafiz.? Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 11, 2017
Earlier, Saira Banu tweeted to thank Dilip Kumar's fans and followers for their unconditional love: "Sahab believes that to be surrounded by family and friends who love him unconditionally is therapy by itself. Sahab is blessed with the prayers and love of his millions of fans, admirers, friends and well-wishers."
Dilip Kumar has been in an out of the hospital for the past few years now. In December, Dilip Kumar was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he was admitted for experiencing swelling in his right leg and fever.
Dilip Kumar, who received the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994, is best known for his starring roles in films like Madhumati, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam and Naya Daur.