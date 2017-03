Holi 2017: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma Wish Fans

T 2461 -" The quieter you become the more you can hear. "

On the auspicious occasion of Holi, Bollywood celebrities like - Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Rishi Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh sent out good wishes to their fans and well-wishers on social media. Holi, also known as the 'festival of colours' or 'festival of love, is celebrated in a grand way by our stars. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil and is also celebrated as a thanksgiving for a good harvest. Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable throwback picture of Ranbir and daughter, Riddhima during Holi celebrations. The picture shared by the 58-year-old actress shows Ranbir 'more interested' inand his sister posing for the cameras.Check out a few posts shared by the Bollywood celebrities on social media. Amitabh Bachchan, who is not participating in the Holi celebrations this year, tweeted:Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting for the second season of American television show Quantico , shared a picture on Instagram wishing her fans a 'safe and beautiful Holi' Abhishek Bachchan posted an image of Holika burning, captioned: "May the Holika burn away all your sorrows and evils. #happyholi(sic)."Ileana D'Cruz, who is currently in London shooting for her upcoming film, shared a video with her co-stars Ahitya Shetty, Arjun and Anil Kapoor, captioned: "Just a little msg from @athiyashetty @arjunkapoor @anilskapoor and yours truly #mubarakan #mubarakaninlondon(sic)."Anushka Sharma shared a thoughtful message on social media. The 28-year-old actress posted an image of Shashi the friendly ghost from her upcoming filmurging fans not to throw colours on animals.Rishi Kapoor also urged his fans to protect the animals from colours during HoliOther celebrities like Preity Zinta, Juhi Chawla and Reitiesh Deshmukh also shared their wishes on Twitter and Instagram.Happy Holi, folks!