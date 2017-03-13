Advertisement
Holi 2017: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma Wish Fans

Bollywood celebrities sent out good wishes to their fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi on social media

  | March 13, 2017 09:59 IST (New Delhi)
Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood celebrates Holi (Image courtesy (L) to (R): anushkasharma , amitabhbachchan, priyankachopra)

On the auspicious occasion of Holi, Bollywood celebrities like - Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Rishi Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh sent out good wishes to their fans and well-wishers on social media. Holi, also known as the 'festival of colours' or 'festival of love, is celebrated in a grand way by our stars. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil and is also celebrated as a thanksgiving for a good harvest. Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable throwback picture of Ranbir and daughter, Riddhima during Holi celebrations. The picture shared by the 58-year-old actress shows Ranbir 'more interested' in ladoo and his sister posing for the cameras.

Check out a few posts shared by the Bollywood celebrities on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is not participating in the Holi celebrations this year, tweeted:
 

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting for the second season of American television show Quantico, shared a picture on Instagram wishing her fans a 'safe and beautiful Holi'
 
 

Do me a favour let's play Holi! Here is wishing everyone a safe beautiful wonder filled Holi..

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



Abhishek Bachchan posted an image of Holika burning, captioned: "May the Holika burn away all your sorrows and evils. #happyholi(sic)."
 
 

May the Holika burn away all your sorrows and evils. #happyholi

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on



Ileana D'Cruz, who is currently in London shooting for her upcoming film Mubarakan, shared a video with her co-stars Ahitya Shetty, Arjun and Anil Kapoor, captioned: "Just a little msg from @athiyashetty @arjunkapoor @anilskapoor and yours truly #mubarakan #mubarakaninlondon(sic)."
 
 

Just a little msg from @athiyashetty @arjunkapoor @anilskapoor and yours truly #mubarakan #mubarakaninlondon

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on



Anushka Sharma shared a thoughtful message on social media. The 28-year-old actress posted an image of Shashi the friendly ghost from her upcoming film Phillauri urging fans not to throw colours on animals.
 


Rishi Kapoor also urged his fans to protect the animals from colours during Holi
 
 
 

Happy n SAFE Holi !!! (RK studio Holi pic ) Rans only interested in the laddoo

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on



Other celebrities like Preity Zinta, Juhi Chawla and Reitiesh Deshmukh also shared their wishes on Twitter and Instagram.
 
 
 


Happy Holi, folks!
 

