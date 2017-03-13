Holi 2017: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma Wish Fans

Check out a few posts shared by the Bollywood celebrities on social media.
Amitabh Bachchan, who is not participating in the Holi celebrations this year, tweeted:
T 2461 -" The quieter you become the more you can hear. "
HAPPY HOLI pic.twitter.com/ExPOtZmZJO ? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2017
Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting for the second season of American television show Quantico, shared a picture on Instagram wishing her fans a 'safe and beautiful Holi'
Abhishek Bachchan posted an image of Holika burning, captioned: "May the Holika burn away all your sorrows and evils. #happyholi(sic)."
Ileana D'Cruz, who is currently in London shooting for her upcoming film Mubarakan, shared a video with her co-stars Ahitya Shetty, Arjun and Anil Kapoor, captioned: "Just a little msg from @athiyashetty @arjunkapoor @anilskapoor and yours truly #mubarakan #mubarakaninlondon(sic)."
Anushka Sharma shared a thoughtful message on social media. The 28-year-old actress posted an image of Shashi the friendly ghost from her upcoming film Phillauri urging fans not to throw colours on animals.
Rishi Kapoor also urged his fans to protect the animals from colours during Holi
Please pay heed to this request. Think it is absolutely our responsibility to protect them. Pass on the message specially to the children pic.twitter.com/tKcw6V9KpZ? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 12, 2017
Other celebrities like Preity Zinta, Juhi Chawla and Reitiesh Deshmukh also shared their wishes on Twitter and Instagram.
In eager anticipation... happy holi in advance pic.twitter.com/RKt0bPOGWa? Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 12, 2017
Happy Holi, folks!