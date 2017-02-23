Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar Has Made 'Enough Money,' Will Now Focus On 'Right Scripts'

In Jolly LLB 2, Akshay Kumar plays the role of a lawyer and the actor says he relied on director Subhash Kapoor to play this part. "I have never dealt with lawyers, as I never got into in any legal trouble. Subhash Kapoor explained everything because he was a political journalist before turning a director. So, he had covered cases and knew how it works. I have never been inside a court."
Akshay also complimented his Jolly LLB 2 co-stars Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor Sayani Gupta and Huma Qureshi. "I think what has helped this film is team work and screenplay. Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor, they are the biggest pillars of the film. Huma Qureshi and Sayani Gupta have also done a wonderful job. I got to learn many things from Saurabh and Annu ji. I always used to crack this joke on the sets that Subhash has got six actors from NSD and four actors from FTII and I am the only one who is from Khalsa College," he said.
Akshay Kumar is arguably one of the most versatile actors in the film industry today. His upcoming releases namely 2.0 with Rajinikanth, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman, prove that. But Akshay told PTI that he doesn't understand the audience's mindset. "I don't think I have managed to catch audience's pulse. It is just a phase and your hard work pays off eventually. Many people make good films but they don't do well. But they always think that they are making Mughal-e Azam or Pakeezaah. But it does not happen - some films work, sometimes it doesn't," he said, reported PTI.
(With PTI inputs)