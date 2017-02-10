Jolly LLB 2 Celeb Review: Akshay Kumar Is A Jolly Good Fellow, Says Bollywood

On Twitter, celebs reviewed the film and here are some reactions:
Thoroughly enjoyed #JollyLLB2 Entertaining court room drama with a relevant story kudos to bro @akshaykumar n director @subkapoor must catch? Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) February 9, 2017
This man is on a roll! Thoroughly enjoyed this jolly. Congrats to the team that pulled this off in 33 days! Fantastic! https://t.co/LyQyDA4M2k? Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 6, 2017
Screening of #JollyLLB2 over.hit hai.Keeps you engrossed.Never a dull moment.@subkapoor take a bow.@akshaykumar@humasqureshi Jodi rocks? Abhishek Dogra (@abhishekdograa) February 9, 2017
@akshaykumar know for a fact #JollyLLB2 will be a huge hit because u are a true entertainer and honest. All the best!? Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) February 9, 2017
Yes,yes,it is much better than part one(which itself was damn good).. one of the most earnest performances of @akshaykumar .way to go sundi? Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) February 8, 2017
Meanwhile, some like Anil Kapoor, Akshay's Houseful series co-star Riteish Deshmukh and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar are yet to see the film. They wished him luck.
Fighting for what is right in his own unique style! Court is now in session! @akshaykumar#JollyLLB2#JollyLLB2Tomorrowpic.twitter.com/aFMgj2pdGs? Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 9, 2017
Sundi....@akshaykumar wishing you tremendous success at the box office. #JollyLLB2 aaayeeeeehhhhhhh? Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 9, 2017
It's the jolliest day of the year,cause jolly is here @akshaykumar@humasqureshi#JollyLLB2.I'm going to #GoPagal.Cant wait !!!? bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) February 10, 2017
Jolly LLB 2 keeps the theme of its predecessor intact - an amateur lawyer in search of a big case to gain popularity in the field of criminal law. His life changes after a career-altering case.Annu Kapoor plays rival lawyer and principal antagonist in the film. Huma Qureshi stars as Akshay's wife in the Jolly LLB 2.
Jolly LLB 2 is the first of Akshay Kumar's four film releases in 2017. After the Subhash Kapoor-directed film, Akshay will look forward to the release of Rajinikanth's 2.0, Shree Narayan Singh's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Balki's Padman, which is produced by Twinkle Khanna.