Jolly LLB 2 Celeb Review: Akshay Kumar Is A Jolly Good Fellow, Says Bollywood

Thoroughly enjoyed #JollyLLB2 Entertaining court room drama with a relevant story kudos to bro @akshaykumar n director @subkapoor must catch ? Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) February 9, 2017

This man is on a roll! Thoroughly enjoyed this jolly. Congrats to the team that pulled this off in 33 days! Fantastic! https://t.co/LyQyDA4M2k ? Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 6, 2017

@akshaykumar know for a fact #JollyLLB2 will be a huge hit because u are a true entertainer and honest. All the best! ? Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) February 9, 2017

Yes,yes,it is much better than part one(which itself was damn good).. one of the most earnest performances of @akshaykumar .way to go sundi ? Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) February 8, 2017

Fighting for what is right in his own unique style! Court is now in session! @akshaykumar#JollyLLB2#JollyLLB2Tomorrowpic.twitter.com/aFMgj2pdGs ? Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 9, 2017

Sundi....@akshaykumar wishing you tremendous success at the box office. #JollyLLB2 aaayeeeeehhhhhhh ? Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 9, 2017

It's a Jolly day, as Akshay Kumar'shits the screens today. The film which is a remake of 2013 film of the same name (with Arshad Warsi in titular role ) is back with the same theme - to make a poignant point with a tinge of comedy. Some Bollywood celebrities (like always) got to see the film before it hit the screens. Akshay hosted special screenings offor his friends and colleagues like Sidharth Malhotra, Hrithik Rosham, Arshad Warsi, director Sajid Khan and many more. After watching the film, they unanimously agree that Akshay is aand his film is a laugh riot.On Twitter, celebs reviewed the film and here are some reactions:Meanwhile, some like Anil Kapoor, Akshay'sseries co-star Riteish Deshmukh andco-star Bhumi Pednekar are yet to see the film. They wished him luck.keeps the theme of its predecessor intact - an amateur lawyer in search of a big case to gain popularity in the field of criminal law. His life changes after a career-altering case.Annu Kapoor plays rival lawyer and principal antagonist in the film. Huma Qureshi stars as Akshay's wife in theis the first of Akshay Kumar's four film releases in 2017. After the Subhash Kapoor-directed film, Akshay will look forward to the release of Rajinikanth's, Shree Narayan Singh'sand Balki's, which is produced by Twinkle Khanna.