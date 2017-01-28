Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Kaabil Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan's Film Collects Rs 38.87 Crores

Kaabil Box Office Collection: Kaabil co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam as characters who are visually impaired

  | January 28, 2017 13:20 IST (New Delhi)
Kaabil

Kaabil Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam in a still from the film

Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, which had a mid-week release and clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees on Wednesday, made a little short of Rs 40 crores, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The collection figures for the first three days of Kaabil stands at Rs 10.43 crores, Rs 18.67 crores and Rs 9.77 crores respectively, with a total of Rs 38.87 crores, as reported by Mr Adarsh. Taran Adarsh's forecast for Kaabil also says, "Biz should witness growth on Sat and Sun (sic)." Kaabil co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam as characters who are visually impaired. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil is produced by Hrithik's filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan.

Taran Adarsh provided a day-wise break-up of Kaabil's box office figures:
 

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's Raees continues to lead the box office race with a margin of Rs 20 crores, as tweeted by Taran Adarsh. A day after the big box office collision, the 43-year-old actor told news agency IANS: "I think this clash will teach us something. I hope it serves as a good example." Ahead of the films hit screens on January 25, Hrithik addressed Shah Rukh in a tweet and said: "Today as a mentor I'm sure you will inspire me yet again with Raaes and as a student I hope you are proud of me with Kaabil.

This is how SRK responded:
 

Video: Watch the trailer of Kaabil here:
 


In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "Hrithik Roshan delivers a convincing enough performance as a man who cannot see but whose faculties of smell and hearing are so phenomenally pronounced that he can don the garb of an infallible terminator without having to be a superhero blessed with special powers."

"Kaabil is paisa vasool fare, if not more," he adds.

Kaabil casts brothers Ronit and Rohit Roy as antagonists. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan will begin work on the fourth film in his popular superhero series Krrish, which will be directed by Rakesh Roshan.
 

Highlights

  • Kaabil's first day collections are Rs 10.43 crores
  • Kaabil is produced by Hrithik's filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan
  • Kaabil and Raees clashed at the box office on Wednesday
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement