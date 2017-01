Kaabil Box Office Collections Day 2: Hrithik Roshan's Film Makes Rs 15 Crore

#Raees is PHENOMENAL on Day 2. All set to pack a FAB total in its 5-day weekend. Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr. Total: 46.72 cr. India biz. ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2017

#Raees takes UAE-GCC BO by storm... Collects $ 1.4 million [9.53 cr] on Wed and Thu. AWESOME! ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2017

Hrithik Roshan'sshowed 90 per cent growth on the second day of its release, according to Box Office India . The film made Rs 15.50 crore on Day 2, reported Box Office India which brings the films total collection till date to a little above Rs 25 crore. Though, Hrithik's film is showing steady growth, it is nowhere near the box office figures of Shah Rukh Khan'swhich opened on the same day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that' till date collection stands at a whopping Rs 46.72 crore . The film made Rs 26.30 crore on Day and Rs 20. 42 crore on Day 1.is going strong in UAE and the gulf region too:was earlier set for release in 2016 but it was rescheduled to avoid clash with Salman Khan'swas rescheduled again to avert clash with Karan Johar's. The film finally released withon January 25.is the story of a visually impaired couple played by Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam. All seems to be well in their lives until Supriya (Yami Gautam) was raped by the brother (played by Rohit Roy) of a local contractor (Ronit Roy)> After Supriya commits suicide Rohan (Hrithik Roshan) decides to avenge her death by punishing her culprits.is directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan. The film was earlier scheduled to release on January 26 but the makers opted to release it a day before Republic Day.