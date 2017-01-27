Kaabil Box Office Collections Day 2: Hrithik Roshan's Film Makes Rs 15 Crore

Taran Adarsh gave the day wise break-up of Raees' box office collections:
#Raees is PHENOMENAL on Day 2. All set to pack a FAB total in its 5-day weekend. Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr. Total: 46.72 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2017
Raees is going strong in UAE and the gulf region too:
#Raees takes UAE-GCC BO by storm... Collects $ 1.4 million [9.53 cr] on Wed and Thu. AWESOME!? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2017
Raees was earlier set for release in 2016 but it was rescheduled to avoid clash with Salman Khan's Sultan. Raees was rescheduled again to avert clash with Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film finally released with Kaabil on January 25.
Kaabil is the story of a visually impaired couple played by Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam. All seems to be well in their lives until Supriya (Yami Gautam) was raped by the brother (played by Rohit Roy) of a local contractor (Ronit Roy)> After Supriya commits suicide Rohan (Hrithik Roshan) decides to avenge her death by punishing her culprits.
Kaabil is directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan. The film was earlier scheduled to release on January 26 but the makers opted to release it a day before Republic Day.