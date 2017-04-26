Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora's Swag Level Is Off The Charts. See Pics

Malaika, Karisma, Kareena and Amrita were also photographed with other friends - all of who were colour coordinated in monochrome outfits

  | April 26, 2017 18:39 IST (New Delhi)
Malaika Arora

Kareena, Karisma and their 'squad' (courtesy )

  • Kareena was colour coordinated with her friends
  • Kareena was dressed in all black
  • Karisma and the Arora sisters were also there
Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor hung out with the Arora sisters - Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora for what looks like a day brunch party and set major squad goals. It was a day of work and play, as captioned by Malaika, who wrote on Instagram: "My kinda day with my girls." Malaika, Karisma, Kareena and Amrita were also photographed with other friends - all of who were colour coordinated in monochrome outfits. This time, however, Karisma stole some of the limelight from her sister, dressed in a one-shoulder top. Kareena paired a denim jacket with her all-black outfit while Malaika stepped out in a white dress. Amrita Arora opted for a collared white shirt to go with a pair of distressed denims.

And these were the results. No words.
 

 
 

Off bows and shades

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on



Meanwhile on Tuesday, Kareena was photographed with Amrita outside a hair studio in Bandra. Kareena opted for a rather unconventional polka dotted dress designed by Masaba Gupta. Amrita accompanied her in casuals.
 
kareena

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora outside a hair studio


More recently, Kareena Kapoor is spotted coming out of yoga sessions a lot more frequently. The 36-year-old actress has been dedicatedly balancing gym and yoga to shed the baby fat she's gained during pregnancy. Kareena welcomed baby boy Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi in December last year. Taimur is Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's first child.

Kareena will next be seen in wedding drama Veere Di Wedding, for which she has continued to work through her pregnancy. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding also stars with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. Kareena also reportedly has a film offer from Karan Johar.
 

 

