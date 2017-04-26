Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora's Swag Level Is Off The Charts. See Pics

And these were the results. No words.
Meanwhile on Tuesday, Kareena was photographed with Amrita outside a hair studio in Bandra. Kareena opted for a rather unconventional polka dotted dress designed by Masaba Gupta. Amrita accompanied her in casuals.
More recently, Kareena Kapoor is spotted coming out of yoga sessions a lot more frequently. The 36-year-old actress has been dedicatedly balancing gym and yoga to shed the baby fat she's gained during pregnancy. Kareena welcomed baby boy Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi in December last year. Taimur is Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's first child.
Kareena will next be seen in wedding drama Veere Di Wedding, for which she has continued to work through her pregnancy. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding also stars with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. Kareena also reportedly has a film offer from Karan Johar.