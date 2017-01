Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Wish 'Happy New Year' With Party Selfies

#happynewyear#family#cousins#love#celebrate#newbeginings A photo posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:11pm PST

Celeb couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan , who welcomed a son they've named Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, partied on New Year's eve with the Kapoor cousins. Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena's sister Karisma posed with the couple at the party hosted by the star couple, and pictures were shared on social media. Kareena was glowing and posed with the perfect pout. Karisma jazzed it up with funky party specs and clutched on to Ranbir for the picture. Thestar sort of half-smiles. Kareena and Saif's baby arrived on December 20 , four days after which Kareena was spotted partying-shartying with her girlfriends on Christmas eve. Taimur is Kareena and Saif's first baby together. Theco-stars married in October 2012 and have also co-starred inHere's how the Kapoor cousins ushered in the new year:Karisma and Ranbir are fond of Saif as well. Looks like there was just enough space for three - they left new-mom Kareena out of the picture:Kareena Kapoor's party was also attended by actress Dia Mirza, who was photographed arriving in her car. The paparazzi also clicked Karisma and Ranbir outside Kareena's residence.