Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Wish 'Happy New Year' With Party Selfies

Here's how the Kapoor cousins ushered in the new year:
Karisma and Ranbir are fond of Saif as well. Looks like there was just enough space for three - they left new-mom Kareena out of the picture:
Kareena Kapoor's party was also attended by actress Dia Mirza, who was photographed arriving in her car. The paparazzi also clicked Karisma and Ranbir outside Kareena's residence.
Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif went out on a dinner date on December 28 and were photographed walking out of the restaurant hand-in-hand. Kareena was glowing in a printed dress and heels. Saif was wore a white kurta pyjama and paired it with a blue bandhgala.
Kareena was uber-stylish in a red ensemble at the Christmas party earlier this month. Giving her company was Karisma and the Arora sisters - actresses, Malaika and Amrita.
Do not miss out Amrita's caption for her selfie with new-mom Kareena:
Amrita and her husband Shakeel Ladak roped in the Nawab of Pataudi a picture:
However, Kareena missed the Kapoors' annual Christmas fam-jam:
New parents Kareena and Saif made an appearance with baby Taimur outside their residence on December 22, the day Kareena returned home from Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.
Kareena Kapoor, 36, and Saif Ali Khan, 46, met on the sets of 2008 film Tashan and fell in love. Kareena was last seen in drug drama Udta Punjab and has made headlines for working through pregnancy for Veere Di Wedding - which also co-stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. Saif's will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon, co-starring Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor