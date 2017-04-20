Maatr Preview: Raveena Tandon Gears Up To Seek Justice

Watch the trailer here:
Of the film, Raveena earlier told news agency PTI, "I can feel the pain of this person that I am playing in the film. Maatr has been shot realistically and the sensitivity has been retained. I don't know commercially how well we are going to do. But if the message goes through and people stand up and take note of what's happening, we will succeed."
Maatr was initially denied CBFC certification as the board was of the view that the film contained some' disturbing' scenes. "CBFC is bound by certain laws that were made several years ago. Time has come for a change as we talk about progressive India. So there is a need for amendment in laws," the actress told PTI.
Few days ago, due to non-payment issues, team Maatr was not allowed to promote the film. However, later the issue got settled and Raveena informed that the film got the NOC.
(With PTI inputs)