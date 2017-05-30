Advertisement
Manisha Koirala: Don't Strangle Celebrities With Expectations

"Any celebrity or a public figure would have an impact on the society, but having said that... don't strangle them with expectations as at the end of the day they are also human beings," said Manisha Koirala

  | May 30, 2017 20:23 IST (New Delhi)
Dear Maya

Manisha took a break from movies after she was diagnosed with cancer (Image courtesy: Manisha Koirala)

  • Manisha is all set to make a comeback to the big screen with Dear Maya
  • Dear Maya, directed by Sunaina Bhatnagar, is slated to release on June 2
  • Manisha Koirala will also feature in actor Sanjay Dutt's biopic
Actress Manisha Koirala is all set to make a comeback to the big screen with Dear Maya. In an interview to news agency IANS, the 46-year-old actress said that 'celebrities shouldn't be strangled with expectations.' "Any celebrity or a public figure would have an impact on the society, but having said that... don't strangle them with expectations as at the end of the day they are also human beings," IANS quoted the Company actress as saying. Manisha Koirala added: "People who are not celebrities should also be responsible in spreading social messages." Manisha Koirala had taken a break from movies after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She is now returning to cinema after beating the disease.

In Sunaina Bhatnagar's Dear Maya, Manisha Koirala will be seen portraying the role of a middle-aged woman, who leaves everything in search of love. The film also features two new actresses' Madiha Imam and Shreya Choudhary in key roles.

Speaking about the newcomers and her equation with them, Manisha Koirala told IANS that they were 'beautiful and very talented.'

"I didn't interact much with them (young actors in the film), but they are bright, beautiful and very talented. I love the younger generation's energy," IANS quoted Manisha Koirala as saying.

Manisha Koirala will also feature in actor Sanjay Dutt's biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in titular role. The Mann actress will portray the role of Nargis Dutt, Sanjay Dutt's mother.

In an earlier interview to news agency PTI, Manisha said that she was 'excited' to play Nargis Dutt in the film. "It is a great opportunity and honour to be playing Nargis Dutt ji on-screen. She is a legendary figure. I hope I do justice to the chance that is given to me. We did couple of look test and I think we have got closer to the look both in short or long hair. I am excited and kicked about it," PTI quoted Manisha as saying.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)

 

