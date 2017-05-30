Manisha Koirala: Don't Strangle Celebrities With Expectations

In Sunaina Bhatnagar's Dear Maya, Manisha Koirala will be seen portraying the role of a middle-aged woman, who leaves everything in search of love. The film also features two new actresses' Madiha Imam and Shreya Choudhary in key roles.
Speaking about the newcomers and her equation with them, Manisha Koirala told IANS that they were 'beautiful and very talented.'
"I didn't interact much with them (young actors in the film), but they are bright, beautiful and very talented. I love the younger generation's energy," IANS quoted Manisha Koirala as saying.
Manisha Koirala will also feature in actor Sanjay Dutt's biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in titular role. The Mann actress will portray the role of Nargis Dutt, Sanjay Dutt's mother.
In an earlier interview to news agency PTI, Manisha said that she was 'excited' to play Nargis Dutt in the film. "It is a great opportunity and honour to be playing Nargis Dutt ji on-screen. She is a legendary figure. I hope I do justice to the chance that is given to me. We did couple of look test and I think we have got closer to the look both in short or long hair. I am excited and kicked about it," PTI quoted Manisha as saying.
(With IANS and PTI inputs)