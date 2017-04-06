Manto: Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Nandita Das In A Pic From The Film's Sets

Despite all the challenges a film is emerging @Nawazuddin_S@mantofilm -feels like I'm going back in time with Manto pic.twitter.com/4QmWffoQIe? Nandita Das (@nanditadas) April 6, 2017
Few days ago, the first look of the film was unveiled on Facebook. Manto is Nandita's second film as a director. She earlier directed Firaaq which was premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2008.
Here's the video:
Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who was seen in films like Kaminey and D-Day, is also a part of the film. "Nawazuddin is the lead but we have a lot of prominent names supporting the film, I am very fortunate. They are ready to do even small roles, all of the names will be out soon. I hope you'll watch the film," Nandita told PTI.
Earlier in February, Nawazuddin, who was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, shared his look from the film.
See Nawazuddin as Saadat Hasan Manto:
February 2, 2017
Nandita Das is best known for her performance in films like Fire, 1947 Earth, Bawandar, Azhagi and Before the Rains.
(With PTI inputs)