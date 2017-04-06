Advertisement
Manto: Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Nandita Das In A Pic From The Film's Sets

Nandita Das, who is directing her second film Manto, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, shared a picture from the sets of the film

  | April 06, 2017 21:22 IST (New Delhi)
Manto

Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Nandita Das on the sets of Maanto (Courtesy: nanditadas )

Highlights

  • "Despite all the challenges a film is emerging," wrote Nandita
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars as writer Saadat Hasan Manto
  • Nandita Das' last film as a director was Firaaq
Actress-director Nandita Das, who is currently busy directing Manto, shared a picture of herself with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui from the sets of the film. "Despite all the challenges a film is emerging. Feels like I'm going back in time with Manto," she captioned the post. The biopic stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the celebrated writer, Saadat Hasan Manto. The film went on floors earlier in March. "It's a very big project for me. It's a period film, we will recreate 1940s here," Nandita earlier told news agency PTI. She also said that many other prominent actors apart from Nawazuddin will be a part of Manto.
 

Few days ago, the first look of the film was unveiled on Facebook. Manto is Nandita's second film as a director. She earlier directed Firaaq which was premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2008.

Here's the video:
 
 
 

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who was seen in films like Kaminey and D-Day, is also a part of the film. "Nawazuddin is the lead but we have a lot of prominent names supporting the film, I am very fortunate. They are ready to do even small roles, all of the names will be out soon. I hope you'll watch the film," Nandita told PTI.

Earlier in February, Nawazuddin, who was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, shared his look from the film.

See Nawazuddin as Saadat Hasan Manto:

Nandita Das is best known for her performance in films like Fire, 1947 Earth, Bawandar, Azhagi and Before the Rains.

(With PTI inputs)

 

