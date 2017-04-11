Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Only Half Girlfriend? Dear Shraddha Kapoor, Move Over. Ranveer Singh Will Be Arjun Kapoor's 'Better Half'

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh shared an interesting Twitter chat after Half Girlfriend's trailer was unveiled on Monday

  | April 11, 2017 10:21 IST (New Delhi)
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in Mumbai

Highlights

  • "I will be the other half, the better half," wrote Ranveer
  • "You are and will always be my full and final," replied Arjun
  • Half Girlfriend's trailer was unveiled on Monday
Actor Ranveer Singh seems to be worried about his best friend Arjun's Kapoor's 'love life.' Few hours after Arjun and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Half Girlfriend trailer was unveiled, Ranveer tweeted to his Gunday co-star that he is ready to become his 'other half' or the 'better half.' In Half Girlfriend, Arjun wants to be with Shraddha but she apparently wants to be his 'half girlfriend.' (What's that, Shraddha?). The film is based on Madhav Jha (Arjun), a Bihari boy, who comes to Delhi for higher studies and eventually falls in love with Riya Somani (Shraddha), his college mate. However, Arjun Kapoor has found his other half in Ranveer Singh now and we hope they live happily ever after.

Ranveer wrote, "She only wants to be 'half'?! FINE! I will be the other half..the better half!"

To which Arjun replied, "You are and will always be my full and final !!!"

Read their conversation here:
 
 

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor have shared a great bond since they co-starred in Gunday in 2014. They fondly call each other 'Baba.' The duo have together hosted many shows. Arjun also made an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 5, when Ranveer and Ranbir were the guests. Ranveer also had a cameo role in Finding Fanny.

Twitter is flooded with 'Half' jokes and memes since the trailer of the film was unveiled and wants to know "Yeh half girlfriend hota kya hai?"

To know the answer, watch the trailer here:
 


Directed by Mohit Suri, Half Girlfriend is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. Arjun Kapoor's 2 States, co-starring Ali Bhatt was also based on Mr Bhagat's novel. Half Girlfriend also stars Vikrant Massey and Seema Biswas.

Half Girlfriend releases on May 19.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement