Only Half Girlfriend? Dear Shraddha Kapoor, Move Over. Ranveer Singh Will Be Arjun Kapoor's 'Better Half'

Actor Ranveer Singh seems to be worried about his best friend Arjun's Kapoor's 'love life.' Few hours after Arjun and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Half Girlfriend trailer was unveiled , Ranveer tweeted to hisco-star that he is ready to become his 'other half' or the 'better half.' In, Arjun wants to be with Shraddha but she apparently wants to be his 'half girlfriend.' (What's that, Shraddha?). The film is based on Madhav Jha (Arjun), a Bihari boy, who comes to Delhi for higher studies and eventually falls in love with Riya Somani (Shraddha), his college mate. However, Arjun Kapoor has found his other half in Ranveer Singh now and we hope they live happily ever after.Ranveer wrote, "She only wants to be 'half'?! FINE! I will be the other half..the better half!"To which Arjun replied, "You are and will always be my full and final !!!"Read their conversation here:Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor have shared a great bond since they co-starred inin 2014. They fondly call each other 'Baba.' The duo have together hosted many shows. Arjun also made an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, when Ranveer and Ranbir were the guests. Ranveer also had a cameo role in witter is flooded with 'Half' jokes and memes since the trailer of the film was unveiled and wants to know "To know the answer, watch the trailer here:Directed by Mohit Suri,is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. Arjun Kapoor's, co-starring Ali Bhatt was also based on Mr Bhagat's novel.also stars Vikrant Massey and Seema Biswas.releases on May 19.