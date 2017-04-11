Only Half Girlfriend? Dear Shraddha Kapoor, Move Over. Ranveer Singh Will Be Arjun Kapoor's 'Better Half'

Ranveer wrote, "She only wants to be 'half'?! FINE! I will be the other half..the better half!"
To which Arjun replied, "You are and will always be my full and final !!!"
Read their conversation here:
?! FINE! I will be the other half..the better half! ! https://t.co/pCgu0pPh4G? Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 10, 2017
!!! U are and will always be my full and final !!! https://t.co/GRbq3FrSJD? Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) April 10, 2017
Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor have shared a great bond since they co-starred in Gunday in 2014. They fondly call each other 'Baba.' The duo have together hosted many shows. Arjun also made an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 5, when Ranveer and Ranbir were the guests. Ranveer also had a cameo role in Finding Fanny.
Twitter is flooded with 'Half' jokes and memes since the trailer of the film was unveiled and wants to know "Yeh half girlfriend hota kya hai?"
To know the answer, watch the trailer here:
Directed by Mohit Suri, Half Girlfriend is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. Arjun Kapoor's 2 States, co-starring Ali Bhatt was also based on Mr Bhagat's novel. Half Girlfriend also stars Vikrant Massey and Seema Biswas.
Half Girlfriend releases on May 19.