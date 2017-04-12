Parineeti Chopra Embarrasses Ajay Devgn By Watching Him Dance In Old Film

See the video posted by Parineeti Chopra here:
Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of the Golmaal film series. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008) and Golmaal 3 (2010) are the previous movies from the Golmaal series.
Golmaal Again marks Ajay Devgn's tenth collaboration with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. They have previously worked together in films such as - Zameen, Golmaal,Sunday, Golmaal Returns, All The Best: Fun Begins, Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan and Singham Returns.
Apart from shooting for Golmaal Again, Parineeti Chopra is also busy promoting her upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film, directed by Akshay Roy, is scheduled to release in theatres on May 12.
Ajay Devgn was last seen in 2016 movie Shivaay. He will next feature in Baadshaho, directed by Milan Luthria. The film, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D'Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal, is scheduled for release on September 1.