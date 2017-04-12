Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Parineeti Chopra Embarrasses Ajay Devgn By Watching Him Dance In Old Film

Parineeti Chopra recently shared a video in which the cast of Golmaal Again can be seen watching a dance sequence from Ajay Devgn's 2001 movie Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke

  | April 12, 2017 18:15 IST (New Delhi)
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti and Ajay will share screen space for first time in Golmaal Again (Image courtesy: Ajay)

Highlights

  • Team of Golmaal Again is currently shooting in Hyderabad
  • Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of the Golmaal film series
  • Golmaal Again is slated to release in theatres on Diwali this year
Actress Parineeti Chopra is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again. The 28-year-old actress recently shared a video on social media embarrassing her co-star Ajay Devgn. In the video, the cast of the film can be seen watching a dance sequence from Ajay Devgn's 2001 movie Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke and the 48-year-old actor seems really unhappy about it. The video has been captioned: "Hahahah @golmaalmovie team is watch Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke. @ajaydevgn is feeling shy I think!!!" The team of Golmaal Again is currently in Hyderabad filming the second schedule of the movie. The film is slated to release in theatres on Diwali.

See the video posted by Parineeti Chopra here:
 
 

Hahahah @golmaalmovie team is watch Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke. @ajaydevgn is feeling shy I think!!!

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on



Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of the Golmaal film series. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008) and Golmaal 3 (2010) are the previous movies from the Golmaal series.

Golmaal Again marks Ajay Devgn's tenth collaboration with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. They have previously worked together in films such as - Zameen, Golmaal,Sunday, Golmaal Returns, All The Best: Fun Begins, Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan and Singham Returns.

Apart from shooting for Golmaal Again, Parineeti Chopra is also busy promoting her upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film, directed by Akshay Roy, is scheduled to release in theatres on May 12.

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 2016 movie Shivaay. He will next feature in Baadshaho, directed by Milan Luthria. The film, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D'Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal, is scheduled for release on September 1.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement