Parineeti Chopra Embarrasses Ajay Devgn By Watching Him Dance In Old Film

Actress Parineeti Chopra is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again . The 28-year-old actress recently shared a video on social media embarrassing her co-star Ajay Devgn. In the video, the cast of the film can be seen watching a dance sequence from Ajay Devgn's 2001 movieand the 48-year-old actor seems really unhappy about it. The video has been captioned: "Hahahah @golmaalmovie team is watch Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke. @ajaydevgn is feeling shy I think!!!" The team ofis currently in Hyderabad filming the second schedule of the movie. The film is slated to release in theatres on Diwali.See the video posted by Parineeti Chopra here: Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of the Golmaal film series . The film stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles.(2006),(2008) and(2010) are the previous movies from theseries.marks Ajay Devgn's tenth collaboration with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. They have previously worked together in films such as -andApart from shooting for Parineeti Chopra is also busy promoting her upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu , co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film, directed by Akshay Roy, is scheduled to release in theatres on May 12.Ajay Devgn was last seen in 2016 movie. He will next feature in, directed by Milan Luthria. The film, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D'Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal, is scheduled for release on September 1.