Parineeti Chopra Urf Bindu 'Never' Wanted To Be An Actor

In Meri Pyaari Bindu, Parineeti plays an aspiring singer, who dreams of becoming a rockstar. She stars opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Of her role as Bindu in the film, she earlier told news agency IANS, "She is a mad girl who just wants to be a rockstar and nothing else. Such a special role for me." Directed by debutant Akshay Roy, Meri Pyaari Bindu releases on May 12.
Parineeti Chopra, sister of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, is the star of films like Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee and Daawat-e-Ishq.
Parineeti started her career as an investment bank officer. She joined Yash Raj Films as a consultant in 2009. Her debut film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl was produced by Yash Raj Films.
After Meri Pyaari Bindu, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again. The film is the fourth instalment of Mr Shetty's blockbuster comedy series Golmaal: Fun Unlimited.
(With IANS inputs)