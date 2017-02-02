Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor's Diet And Workout Plan For Sanjay Dutt's Biopic. Details Here

Ranbir Kapoor will feature as Sanjay Dutt in the latter's biopic being helmed by Raju Hirani. His trainer said that Ranbir is on a strict diet and is being trained in different manners to suit the role

  | February 02, 2017 12:57 IST (New Delhi)
Sanjay Dutt Biopic

Ranbir Kapoor is being trained by Hyderabad-based Kunal Gir (Courtesy: kunalgir )

Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen as Sanjay Dutt in the Raju Hirani-directed biopic on the actor is working out hard to resemble the Khalnaayak star. Ranbir, 34, will be seen in three different looks in the film - well-built, in a lean look and the time Sanjay was in drug rehab, reports DNA. Baahubali star Rana Daggubati has helped Ranbir in a big way to help him build his physique like Sanjay Dutt. Rana has introduced him to a Hyderabad-based trainer Kunal Gir, who earlier trained him for Baahubali. Rana told DNA, "I introduced Kunal to Ranbir, who is a friend and now, he has started training with him as well. Kunal is in Mumbai thrice a week training Ranbir and the rest of the days, in Hyderabad."

Ranbir is on strict diet, revealed Kunal to DNA and said, "He has to eat a lot more than he used to. Earlier, Ranbir was a very small eater and predominantly, a meat eater. Now he eats a lot of vegetables." Kunal categorically stated that they have started working on Ranbir's first look and said that Ranbir would have to lose weight for his second look.

Rana Dagubatti had also undergone rigorous training sessions to play Bhalla Deva in S S Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion. Kunal told DNA, "Training Rana and Ranbir were two different things. Both have different structures. Ranbir has never trained much before. While he was lean and fit, he has never buffed up, so he trained like a beginner."
 
 

Here goes!! New and improved !! #biggermeanerstronger

A photo posted by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on


Ranbir had earlier said that he doesn't think he deserves to play Sanjay Dutt. "It is a very difficult film. To represent Sanjay Dutt and work with (director) Rajkumar Hirani, I don't even think I deserve this film. But, I am looking forward to working on it," the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor told news agency PTI.

Raju Hirani's ambitious project also stars Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal, who will play Sanjay's father and actor Sunil Dutt. The shooting for the film began in January and Dia Mirza has also joined the cast. Sanjay Dutt, 57, completed his jail term on February 25, 2016. He will make a comeback Omung Kumar's Bhoomi. Meanwhile, this year Ranbir will be seen in Jagga Jasoos opposite Katrina Kaif.
 

