Raveena Tandon Says Salman Khan Always Stood By Her As A Friend

"Salman and I used to fight a lot on trivial issues. We have fought over a bubble gum! But honestly, Salman is a fantastic person at heart," said Raveena Tandon

  | March 22, 2017 22:46 IST (New Delhi)

Raveena last made a cameo appearance in Bombay Velvet (Image courtesy: officialraveenatandon )

Raveena Tandon, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Maatr - The Mother, told news agency IANS that Salman Khan has always supported her in times of need. Raveena Tandon has co-starred with Salman Khan in films such as - Andaz Apna Apna and Patthar Ke Phool. The 42-year-old actress told IANS: "Salman and I used to fight a lot on trivial issues. We have fought over a bubble gum! But honestly, Salman is a fantastic person at heart. If I have to name one person who has stood by my side as a friend, it would be him." She added: "All others turn their back in times of need, but Salman has always fulfilled his promise as a friend. He was always there for me when I needed him."

Raveena Tandon said Salman Khan visited the sets of her ad film while he was looking for a female lead for his film Patthar Ke Phool. She said: "What followed was a series of calls from Salim Khan and G.P. Sippy to my father, asking him to convince me for the film. I then agreed to do the film."

On Tuesday, the first poster of her upcoming movie was released by the makers of the film. In the poster, Raveena Tandon has a fierce expression. Maatr - The Mother, directed by Ashtar Sayyed, is scheduled to release in theatres on April 21. The film also features Madhur Mittal in lead roles.

Raveena Tandon had last made a cameo appearance in Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet (2015) starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar. She will be returning to big screen after a gap of two years. She will also feature in Shab, directed by Onir. The film features Arpita Chatterjee, Ashish Bisht,Simon Frenay and Areesz Ganddi.

(With IANS inputs)

