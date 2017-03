Raveena Tandon Says Salman Khan Always Stood By Her As A Friend

, told news agency IANS that Salman Khan has always supported her in times of need. Raveena Tandon has co-starred with Salman Khan in films such as -and. The 42-year-old actress told IANS: "Salman and I used to fight a lot on trivial issues. We have fought over a bubble gum! But honestly, Salman is a fantastic person at heart. If I have to name one person who has stood by my side as a friend, it would be him." She added: "All others turn their back in times of need, but Salman has always fulfilled his promise as a friend. He was always there for me when I needed him."Raveena Tandon said Salman Khan visited the sets of her ad film while he was looking for a female lead for his film. She said: "What followed was a series of calls from Salim Khan and G.P. Sippy to my father, asking him to convince me for the film. I then agreed to do the film."On Tuesday, the first poster of her upcoming movie was released by the makers of the film. In the poster, Raveena Tandon has a fierce expression . Maatr - The Mother, directed by Ashtar Sayyed, is scheduled to release in theatres on April 21. The film also features Madhur Mittal in lead roles.Raveena Tandon had last made a cameo appearance in Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet (2015) starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar. She will be returning to big screen after a gap of two years. She will also feature in, directed by Onir. The film features Arpita Chatterjee, Ashish Bisht,Simon Frenay and Areesz Ganddi.(With IANS inputs)