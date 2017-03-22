Raveena Tandon Says Salman Khan Always Stood By Her As A Friend

Raveena Tandon said Salman Khan visited the sets of her ad film while he was looking for a female lead for his film Patthar Ke Phool. She said: "What followed was a series of calls from Salim Khan and G.P. Sippy to my father, asking him to convince me for the film. I then agreed to do the film."
On Tuesday, the first poster of her upcoming movie was released by the makers of the film. In the poster, Raveena Tandon has a fierce expression. Maatr - The Mother, directed by Ashtar Sayyed, is scheduled to release in theatres on April 21. The film also features Madhur Mittal in lead roles.
Raveena Tandon had last made a cameo appearance in Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet (2015) starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar. She will be returning to big screen after a gap of two years. She will also feature in Shab, directed by Onir. The film features Arpita Chatterjee, Ashish Bisht,Simon Frenay and Areesz Ganddi.
(With IANS inputs)