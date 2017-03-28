Sadak Remake: Alia Bhatt To Play Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt's Daughter In Film?

However, there has been no official confirmation from either the Bhatts or Sanjay Dutt himself. But Pooja Bhatt piqued our interests and got our hopes high about a probable remake with Instagram posts like these:
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is fresh from the success of Badrinath ki Dulhania, which has made more than Rs 107 crores at the box office so far. Next, Alia will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor.
Pooja Bhatt last acted in a film in 2001's Everybody Says I'm Fine! but has directed and produced several. Cabaret and Jism 2 are two of her films which she both helmed and was the producer of.
Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is all set to make a comeback with Bhoomi, which will be his first film after he completed a five-year jail sentence in relation to an arms possession case connected to the 1993 Bombay Blasts. Sanjay Dutt also has a film with Siddharth Anand and Rajkumar Hirani's Munnabhai 3 in the pipeline.