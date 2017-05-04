Shah Rukh Khan, Spotted In His Car Early Morning, Tells Fan Where He Was Going

A response from Shah Rukh arrived in no time, who said he was on his way to see AbRam off at the school. Aww.
Was on way to drop my baby to school. U have a good walk. https://t.co/NwCGoOVr43? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 4, 2017
@iamsrk came for a morning walk.Saw u leaving just 5 minutes back with window glass wide https://t.co/CsQDJJdWqj urself at the back seat. pic.twitter.com/M81GVHWO6x? Pratik Deb (@pratikdeb11) May 4, 2017
Shah Rukh, whose favourite companion is his four-year-old son, is often spotted taking his youngest one out on drives. Pictures of AbRam waving from Shah Rukh's convertible went viral earlier this year - it all happened when fans spotted Shah Rukh and AbRam enjoying a ride together in the streets of Mumbai.
Shah Rukh also offers glimpses of his adventures with AbRam on Twitter - earlier this year, he shared a picture from their late night walk to Juhu beach and the Internet just could not handle it.
a late night walk along the juhu beach...hand in hand...& the sand castle we made will last a life time..we r sure. pic.twitter.com/x8jqCQ0wGY? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 13, 2017
Meanwhile, AbRam not only keeps Shah Rukh busy but also accompanies his designer mother to parties such as those hosted by the Khans' family friend, filmmaker Karan Johar.
The adorable Abram is turning out to quite the poser!!!! Stealing the thunder from his talented and beautiful mother... pic.twitter.com/Nt6bvB7QPE? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 17, 2017
Shah Rukh and Gauri are also parents to daughter Suhana, 16, and 19-year-old son Aryan, who is currently studying film at University of Southern California, London.
Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with the remaining pats of his yet-untitled film with Imtiaz Ali, which also features Anushka Sharma. His upcoming project with director Aanand L Rai has also intrigued much interest as it casts Shah Rukh in the role of a dwarf.