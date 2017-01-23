Shah Rukh Khan's Train Journey: All Aboard, Except For AbRam. Guess Who SRK Is Missing

SRK, who boarded the train at Mumbai Central with minutes to spare, may not have had the time or space to dance Chhaiya Chhaiya or do anything so over the top but the crowds were literally on top of each other waiting to catch a glimpse of the superstar at every station from Mumbai's suburbs to Vapi to Surat. But even surrounded by cheering fans and Team Raees, Shah Rukh Khan is missing someone - his three-year-old son.
"I wish I had brought AbRam along with me. Because he loves to travel. And he knows the whole team, he would have been comfortable," said the fond papa.
The idea of King Khan traveling from Mumbai to Delhi by train is an ambitious one, to say the least, and clearly we are not the only ones who think so. When we asked director Rahul Dholakia what he thought of the idea when it was first suggested he simply said, "I thought it was crazy but I'm happy to be proved wrong."
SRK seemed to be the only one who was convinced that it would be a breeze. "I'm not being pompous, I just now that people love me that's all. If I had to ask them for one foot of space they would give it to me," he insisted.
This is where we show you a picture of the crowds that gathered to see him off in Mumbai:
It's the love of his fans that is the main factor which keeps him on track. "Whenever I have got off track in life, I just deal with it myself and I don't keep complaining about it," Shah Rukh Khan said. Shah Rukh Khan's train pulls into Delhi's Nizamuddin station tomorrow morning. Raees, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan, releases on Wednesday.