Shahid Kapoor Had The 'Best Birthday Ever' With Mira, Deepika, Alia, Katrina

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Feb 19, 2017 at 7:19pm PST

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Feb 19, 2017 at 11:43am PST

Shahid's pre-birthday party: Ranveer, Deepika were on the guest list

Shahid's pre-birthday party: Sonakshi and Katrina were also there