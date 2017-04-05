Shoojit Sircar Says It 'Destroys' A Filmmaker When Movies Don't Release

Shoebite, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Sarika, is a road movie which was initially being produced by Percept Picture Company as Johnny Walker but due to some tiffs UTV Motion Pictures took the charge to produce the movie. Percept then filed a lawsuit against UTV, which was dismissed in 2012. The production of the film has been speculated to be delayed.
While talking about the uncertainty of film industry, Shoojit was quoted by IANS as saying: "I have gone through this phase. Some things are not in our control. For us technical people, all we want is people watching the film. No box office collections can match the feeling of the film being released and people are enjoying it. The industry will calculate other things. I never do films with calculations otherwise I wouldn't be doing these films. If I bother about the expectations how will I make a film? We can't go with conventions."
Shoojit is known for making critically acclaimed movies like Piku, Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe and Pink. Shoojit, whose last release was Runningshaddi.com, said: "I love the new generation of filmmakers. They are at least trying and are not sitting on stories of conventional patterns. They are breaking out."