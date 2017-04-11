Shraddha Kapoor Explains Why Her Generation Don't Want To Commit To A Relationship

Shraddha Kapoor plays Riya Somani, a St Stephen's student, in Half Girlfriend. The film is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel by the same name and revolves around the phenomenon where youngsters are confused about their relationship status and are not comfortable committing.
Shraddha explained what half girlfriend stands for in the film, with the lines, dost se zyaada, girlfriend se kam. When asked about her opinion on being a 'half girlfriend' in real life, she told IANS, "Well, there are relationships in all our lives that you cannot name. Like in this film, I also believe there are relationships we have sometimes in life, where you have someone who is more than just a friend but not exactly a boyfriend... It's somewhere in the middle." Watch Half Girlfriend trailer here:
Half Girlfriend is scheduled for a May 19 release.
(With IANS inputs)