Sonakshi Sinha On Noor: Feel Liberated To Carry A Film On My Shoulders

Sonakshi Sinha shared the trailer of her upcoming film Noor on social media today. The 29-year-old actress will be seen portraying the role of a journalist-writer

  | March 07, 2017 20:57 IST (New Delhi)
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi was last seen in Force 2 opposite John Abraham (Image courtesy: aslisona )

Sonakshi Sinha shared the trailer of her upcoming film Noor on social media today. The 29-year-old actress, who will be seen portraying the role of a journalist-writer, told news agency IANS that she feels liberated to carry a film on her shoulders. Noor directed by Sunhil Sippy, also features Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar and Purab Kohli in key roles. "I don't know whether it is difficult or easy, but I feel liberated when I promote the film. I felt this at the time when I was promoting Akira. I don't have to depend on anybody to carry this film. I have a solid team to support and other than this, I don't need anybody else," Sonakshi told IANS.

"I feel like I am independent, strong and moving ahead with my team. This is the best feeling that I can carry a film on my own shoulders," she added.

Noor is based on Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz's novel Karachi, You're Killing Me! and is scheduled for release on April 21. The Rowdy Rathore told IANS: "I have a lot of respect towards this profession. It is not an easy job to become a journalist. Hats off to all of you." "For a journalist, it is his/her duty to ask any kind of question and as an actress, it is my prerogative to answer or avoid. Even fans ask weird questions. My regard for this profession has grown much more after doing Noor and I will try to answer every question from now on," she added.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in 2016 movie Force 2 along with John Abraham. After Noor, the actress will feature in Abhay Chopra's film titled Ittefaq co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.

(With IANS inputs)

