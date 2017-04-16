Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Sonakshi Sinha Treats Success And Failure 'In The Same Way'

"I have been brought up in a way that I treat success and failure in the same way," Sonakshi Sinha said

  | April 16, 2017 16:49 IST (New Delhi)
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is playing the role of a journalist in Noor

Highlights

  • "It's very important to learn from mistakes," Sonakshi said
  • "In the case of failures, I don't sit in a corner and cry," Sonakshi said
  • "I feel my journey in Bollywood has been great," Sonakshi Sinha believed
Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is gearing up for her next release Noor, has said that she treats success and failure alike, reported news agency IANS. The Dabaang actress was quoted by IANS as saying, "I have been brought up in a way that I treat success and failure in the same way. Somebody once said, 'success has ruined more people than failure'. So it's very important to learn from mistakes and not dwell on them. When I had my huge successes, I never got on to a rooftop and shouted that my films are a hit; and in the case of failures, I don't sit in a corner and cry about them. You move on and do your next film." Sonakshi, who is the daughter of veteran actor-turned-politician Shatrugan Sinha, had been criticized for taking up roles that were similar in the initial phase of her career.

Sonakshi, who is playing the role of a journalist in Noor, has credited her choice of roles in the initial phase of the career for helping her reach a point in Bollywood where she is getting to 'shoulder films.' "I feel my journey in Bollywood has been great. Some of the initial roles I did have put me in a position today where I shoulder a film like Akira (and now Noor) by myself. I have played two title roles and it is really exciting to be able to do that," IANS quoted Sonakshi as saying.

Noor, directed by Sunhil Sippy, is a crime thriller-comedy adapted from Pakistani novel Karachi, You're Killing Me!.

Sonakshi, who is currently judging TV dancing reality show Nach Baliye season 8, will later be seen in Dharma Productions' Ittefaq, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. It is the remake of Rajesh Khanna's 169 movie Ittefaq.

(With IANS inputs)

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement