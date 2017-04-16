Sonakshi Sinha Treats Success And Failure 'In The Same Way'

Sonakshi, who is playing the role of a journalist in Noor, has credited her choice of roles in the initial phase of the career for helping her reach a point in Bollywood where she is getting to 'shoulder films.' "I feel my journey in Bollywood has been great. Some of the initial roles I did have put me in a position today where I shoulder a film like Akira (and now Noor) by myself. I have played two title roles and it is really exciting to be able to do that," IANS quoted Sonakshi as saying.
Noor, directed by Sunhil Sippy, is a crime thriller-comedy adapted from Pakistani novel Karachi, You're Killing Me!.
Sonakshi, who is currently judging TV dancing reality show Nach Baliye season 8, will later be seen in Dharma Productions' Ittefaq, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. It is the remake of Rajesh Khanna's 169 movie Ittefaq.
(With IANS inputs)