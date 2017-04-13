Noor Song Jisse Kehte Pyaar Hai: Sonakshi Sinha, Purab Kohli And Their Love Story

Check out Jisse Kehte Pyaar Hai here:
Ahead of the song's release, Sonakshi tweeted, "With the person you love, every day is wonderful."
Shibani Dandekar and Kannan Gill also star in pivotal roles. Noor is Kannan's first Bollywood film. Sunny Leone will be making a cameo appearance in the film. Noor is an adaptation of Pakistani novelist Saba Imtiaz's Karachi, You're Killing Me!
"Noor is really close to my heart. The script and the character strongly appealed to me and it has been such a fun and amazing movie to be a part of," Sonakshi said during the trailer launch of the film.
Directed by Sunhil Sippy, Noor releases on April 21. "I like the fact that Sonakshi Sinha is funny, quirky, and silly but she is also very intense and serious. In Noor, I got the opportunity to explore every part of her as an actor," Mr Sippy told IANS.
