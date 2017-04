Noor Song Jisse Kehte Pyaar Hai: Sonakshi Sinha, Purab Kohli And Their Love Story

The third song of S onakshi Sinha's upcoming film Noor was unveiled today . Titled, the song tracks the love story of Sonakshi and Purab Kohli. Sonakshi, 29, plays a journalist Noor in the film while Purab Kohli features as Ayan, a photojournalist. In the first song,, we met a clumsy Noor, who is striving hard to juggle between her personal and professional life . However, today we see a different version of hers. A person, who loves life and looks forward to adventures.is sung by Sukriti Kakar while the music is given by Amaal Mallik. The lyrics courtesy goes to Kumar. Ahead of the song's release, Sonakshi tweeted , "With the person you love, every day is wonderful."Shibani Dandekar and Kannan Gill also star in pivotal roles.is Kannan's first Bollywood film. Sunny Leone will be making a cameo appearance in the film.is an adaptation of Pakistani novelist Saba Imtiaz'sis really close to my heart. The script and the character strongly appealed to me and it has been such a fun and amazing movie to be a part of," Sonakshi said during the trailer launch of the film.Directed by Sunhil Sippy,releases on April 21. "I like the fact that Sonakshi Sinha is funny, quirky, and silly but she is also very intense and serious. In, I got the opportunity to explore every part of her as an actor," Mr Sippy told IANS.(With IANS inputs)