Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Are Off To Bangkok For A Vacation. See Pics

Check out these pictures of Varun and Natasha at the airport:
There have been several occasions when Varun and Natasha have been spotted together. They made quite a few appearances lately. Last month the rumoured couple was spotted at Shahid Kapoor's pre-birthday celebrations and later, Natasha was present at the screening of Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Varun and Natasha happen to be childhood friends.
In a recent interview to Filmfare magazine, the ABCD 2 actor confessed to seeing his "relationship reaching a good place." He said, "I see it reaching a good place. She's quite a handful so full credit to her for sticking by me. She's one of the best people I've come across in my life."
Of their being spotted together with Natasha, Varun told Filmfare, "I'm cool about it. In fact, I've always been cool about it. There's nothing to hide. I just don't want the focus to shift from my career to the relationship. That's why I don't talk much about it. What can one say about spending time with loved ones? I'm not denying anything at all, just that I don't like to discuss it."
Varun Dhawan, son of acclaimed-filmmaker David Dhawan debuted in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year. After Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the actor will be seen in the sequel to Salman Khan's 1997 hit film Judwaa. The film will be called Judwaa 2 and will hit the screens on September 29.