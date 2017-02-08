Why Kangana Ranaut Thinks Rangoon Is The Film To Watch On Women's Day

Watch the trailer of Rangoon:
Kangana, 30, promoted Rangoon at the Border Security Force (BSF) frontier headquarters in Jammu on Tuesday. The actress arrived in an open gypsy and interacted with the jawans and their families.
Previously, she promoted the film in Jaipur and was driven around in a vintage car, in character as Jaanbaaz Julia. "I felt very nice riding the vintage car. It's a new experience for me," Kangana told IANS.
Check out these pictures of Miss Julia from Rangoon's promotion diaries:
Rangoon, set in Myanmar or Burma as it was known then, has been majorly shot in Arunachal Pradesh. The film releases on February 24.
About the genre of the film, director Vishal Bharadwaj earlier said that Rangoon is less a war film and more a love triangle. Kangana Ranaut has collaborated with Mr Bhardwaj for the first time. He previously directed Saif Ali Khan in Omkara and Shahid Kapoor in Kaminey and Haider.
(With IANS inputs)