Baywatch: David Hasselhoff's Advised Dwayne Johnson To 'Be Cool And Save Lives'

The makers of the film recently aired a 30-second clip during Sunday night's Super Bowl.
Watch the film trailer here:
Baywatch has been directed by Seth Gordon. The movie marks the Hollywood debut of Priyanka Chopra, who will be seen sharing the screen space with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. The 34-year-old actress will be essaying the role of an antagonist, Victoria Leeds. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress' blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer had left her fans disappointed. However, her mother Madhu Chopra had justified the one shot appearance. She told new agency IANS, "That is their strategy. They don't want to give out the best part of the film and Priyanka is the best part of the film. It's a publicity plan that they had for the trailer. Priyanka is the main antagonist and she has a fabulous role in it."
Baywatch is scheduled to release on May 26.