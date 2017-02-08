Advertisement
Baywatch: David Hasselhoff's Advised Dwayne Johnson To 'Be Cool And Save Lives'

David Hasselhoff said he shared some pearls of wisdom with Dwayne Johnson so that he gets the nuances of the character.

  February 08, 2017
Baywatch Movie

Dwayne Johnson will be playing L.A. County Lifeguard Mitch Buchannon in Baywatch

David Hasselhoff who starred in the hit nineties TV show Baywatch says he gave a piece of advice to Dwayne Johnson on playing L.A. County Lifeguard Mitch Buchannon in the upcoming film also titled Baywatch. The 64-year-old actor, who attended the 2017 DGA Awards, said he shared some pearls of wisdom with Johnson so that he gets the nuances of the character, reported E! News. "The secret was to, 'Be cool, have fun and save lives," Mr. Hasselhoff said. The actor, who was last seen in 2015 movie Alleluia! The Devil's Carnival, has an undefined cameo in the film. Hasselhoff told E! News that he loved working with the new cast and The Rock "was really kind."

The makers of the film recently aired a 30-second clip during Sunday night's Super Bowl.

Watch the film trailer here:
 

Baywatch has been directed by Seth Gordon. The movie marks the Hollywood debut of Priyanka Chopra, who will be seen sharing the screen space with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. The 34-year-old actress will be essaying the role of an antagonist, Victoria Leeds. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress' blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer had left her fans disappointed. However, her mother Madhu Chopra had justified the one shot appearance. She told new agency IANS, "That is their strategy. They don't want to give out the best part of the film and Priyanka is the best part of the film. It's a publicity plan that they had for the trailer. Priyanka is the main antagonist and she has a fabulous role in it."

Baywatch is scheduled to release on May 26.
 

