Baywatch Motion Poster: Priyanka Chopra, Dwayne Johnson Are Trending For All Right Reasons

I know it's COLD out there, but I promise you, SUMMER IS COMING. And it's gonna feel sooooooo good. But for now, just close your eyes and imagine you running next to us down our beach in slo-motion... now imagine me turning to you, looking deep in your eyes and giving you a sexy slo-mo kiss on the lips (if you're a girl), or me giving you a bad ass slo-mo fist bump (if you're a dude), then imagine me throwing both of your asses in the ocean, as I keep running like a G. Summer is coming and so are we. And we're all gonna have a blast. #BAYWATCH MAY 26th. MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND #JustCloseYourEyes
Priyanka Chopra, 34, is already quite a success in the west with her portrayal of Alex Parrish in television show Quantico, for which she has won her second consecutive People's Choice Award. Priyanka became a household name after she walked the red carpet of prestigious award show like the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards, last year. Priyanka has also been invited by popular talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmey Kimmel and Ellen DeGeneres on their respective shows.
Back to Baywatch - in may we'll see Priyanka Chopra a "bombshell of a villain" (as she earlier promised) Victoria Leeds creates havoc in the lives of the lifeguards of popular 'Baywatch' beach. From the second teaser (which doesn't have many scenes featuring her) we understand Victoria is cunning and conniving.
Priyanka Chopra will be seen sharing the screen with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron in Baywatch. The actress will be seen essaying the role of an antagonist, Victoria Leeds.
Baywatch, based on the popular TV series, will be released in theatres on May 26, 2017.