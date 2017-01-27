Advertisement
Baywatch Motion Poster: Priyanka Chopra, Dwayne Johnson Are Trending For All Right Reasons

Baywatch Motion Poster: Priyanka Chopra is all set for her Hollywood debut and how

  | January 27, 2017 12:41 IST (New Delhi)
Priyanka Chopra

Baywatch is Priyanka Chopra's first Hollywood film. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Actress Priyanka Chopra who is set to make her big Hollywood debut with Baywatch has shared a new motion poster from the film on Instagram - It comes with a warning. Priyanka captioned her video: "Here's a free lesson for all the rookies: She's as dangerous as they come...don't fall for her charm. #SummerIsComing #BeBaywatch #VictoriaLeeds @baywatchmovie (sic)." Actor Dwayne Johnson also shared the poster on Instagram, with the promise - 'summer is coming'. The caption of his post reads: I know it's cold out there, but I promise you, SUMMER IS COMING." Let's not wait any longer and check out what Priyanka and Dwayne have in store for their fans.

Here's what they've posted:
 
 


Priyanka Chopra, 34, is already quite a success in the west with her portrayal of Alex Parrish in television show Quantico, for which she has won her second consecutive People's Choice Award. Priyanka became a household name after she walked the red carpet of prestigious award show like the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards, last year. Priyanka has also been invited by popular talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmey Kimmel and Ellen DeGeneres on their respective shows.

Back to Baywatch - in may we'll see Priyanka Chopra a "bombshell of a villain" (as she earlier promised) Victoria Leeds creates havoc in the lives of the lifeguards of popular 'Baywatch' beach. From the second teaser (which doesn't have many scenes featuring her) we understand Victoria is cunning and conniving.

Priyanka Chopra will be seen sharing the screen with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron in Baywatch. The actress will be seen essaying the role of an antagonist, Victoria Leeds.

Baywatch, based on the popular TV series, will be released in theatres on May 26, 2017.
 

