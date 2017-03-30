Fate Of The Furious: Vin Diesel Remembers Paul Walker In Emotional Speech

Paul Walker was 40 when he died in a fiery single-vehicle crash in California in 2013, before the seventh film was released.
Tyrese Gibson, who has been in the high-octane franchise since 2 Fast, 2 Furious (2003), echoed Diesel's tribute. "The last time I was on this stage we were here with Paul Walker. We move and operate in the memory of Paul Walker," he told the crowd at the Caesar's Palace hotel.
In The Fate of the Furious, due to hit theaters on April 14, a mysterious woman (played by Charlize Theron) seduces Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto into the criminal underworld.
Vin Diesel, now a producer as well as star, confirmed a previous announcement that the series would extend to at least a tenth movie. "As the world sees this movie, they'll see how it's the beginning of a new trilogy," he said.
Vil Diesel and Tyrese Gibson were joined onstage by Ludacris and newcomers Kurt Russell and Charlize Theron, before Universal delighted the CinemaCon audience by premiering the movie.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)