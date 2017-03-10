The Fate Of The Furious Trailer: Vin Diesel's Dom Goes Rogue

Vin Diesel's reprised role is so shocking that even Cipher said "One thing I can guarantee, no one is ready for this." Also, this year Fast and Furious will be taking technology to an all new level as one can see Cipher digitally controlling every car on the road. To save Dom and stop Cipher, the family gets on another mission and unites with former enemy, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).
In the 45-second clip, there is explosions, melodrama, intense fight scenes, and of course, a lot of cars going really fast.
Watch the trailer of Fate Of The Furious:
Directed by F. Gary Gray, the film also stars Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell along with newcomers Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and Scott Eastwood. The movie will hit the theatres on April 14.
Also, this will be the first full movie in the franchise without actor Paul Walker, who died during the filming of Furious 7.