How Beyonce's Baby Bump And 5 Other Instagram Posts Broke The Internet

The post has received over 4 lakh comments congratulating Beyonce and Jay-Z, who have a five-year-old daughter named Blue Ivy.
2016's Instagram topper was this picture of Selena Gomez (the most followed celebrity on Instagram) sipping a drink, with 6.3 million likes. It was posted last July.
This 2015 post of Kendall Jenner lying on the floor with her hair in heart formations received 3.7 million likes.
In 2016, singer Taylor Swift posted an adorable throwback picture with best friend Selena Gomez on her 24th birthday. The post had 3.2 million likes on Instagram.
Reality show star Kim Kardashian's wedding picture with Kanye West was most popular on Instagram in 2014. The picture received 2.5 million likes.
In 2015, Kylie, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, posted a picture of herself holding her high school diploma and received 2.3 million likes on Instagram.
Beyonce's last album was Lemonade, released a little over nine months ago last April and believed to contain references to alleged unfaithfulness on the part of Jay-Z. It is up for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards coming up later this month.