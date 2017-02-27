Oscars 2017: In Memoriam Of Om Puri - Hollywood Pays Tribute To Late Actor

Om Puri was one of India's most versatile and feted actors. He appeared in over 250 films in a career spanning four decades. Om Puri had made his debut in the 1976 Marathi film Ghashiram Kotwal.
Om Puri had a made a mark internationally over the years, first with a notable cameo in 1982 movie Gandhi. He also starred in the British film East Is East, which won the Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film at the BAFTA Awards, and its sequel West Is West.
Om Puri's other Hollywood films were - City of Joy (1992), Wolf (1994), The Ghost and the Darkness (1996) and Charlie Wilson's War (2007), which starred Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts in lead roles.
Om Puri won the National Award for Best Actor for the films Aakrosh (1980) and Ardh Satya (1982). He received the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, for his services to the film industry. In 2004, he received an honorary Order of British Empire for contributions to British cinema.