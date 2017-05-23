Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra May Skip Baywatch Screening She's Organising For Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra has asked her mother to take care of a special screening of Baywatch for friends in Bollywood

Actress Priyanka Chopra is quite excited about her Hollywood debut film Baywatch, which releases this week in USA and on June 2 in India. The 34-year-old actress has reportedly arranged a special preview for her colleagues in Bollywood but may not be in attendance. A source close to the actress told mid-day that instead of Priyanka, her mother Madhu Chopra will be the host at the screening scheduled for next week. Priyanka Chopra is currently promoting Seth Gordon-directed Baywatch with her co-stars, Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, abroad and will soon start prepping for the third season of her television show Quantico.

"Priyanka is neck-deep in promotions of Baywatch in the US and is also prepping for Quantico 3. So, it is not feasible for her to fly down just for a day. She has asked her mother to take care of a special screening of her film for her industry friends," a source told mid-day.

Priyanka's guest list reportedly has names of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali with whom she'll make her next Bollywood film, Gunday and Bajirao Mastani co-star Ranveer Singh and cousin Parineeti Chopra.

Meanwhile, Priyanka attended The Cinema Society's screening of Baywatch in New York over the weekend with Ilfenesh Hadera, Kelly Rohrbach, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario. Priyanka looked gorgeous in Roberto Cavalli full sequined dress toned down with a jacket.
 
baywatch

A screening of Baywatch in New York. (Image courtesy: AFP)


Of Baywatch, Priyanka told AFP: "I think the spirit of Baywatch is really the fact that you do something which is bigger than yourself. You're saving people's lives in an ocean which can consume you completely. And that's the spirit of camaraderie, of team work, of actually working together, which is what Victoria hates. But I think that's the spirit of Baywatch."

(With AFP inputs)

 

