Priyanka Chopra May Skip Baywatch Screening She's Organising For Bollywood

"Priyanka is neck-deep in promotions of Baywatch in the US and is also prepping for Quantico 3. So, it is not feasible for her to fly down just for a day. She has asked her mother to take care of a special screening of her film for her industry friends," a source told mid-day.
Priyanka's guest list reportedly has names of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali with whom she'll make her next Bollywood film, Gunday and Bajirao Mastani co-star Ranveer Singh and cousin Parineeti Chopra.
Meanwhile, Priyanka attended The Cinema Society's screening of Baywatch in New York over the weekend with Ilfenesh Hadera, Kelly Rohrbach, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario. Priyanka looked gorgeous in Roberto Cavalli full sequined dress toned down with a jacket.
Of Baywatch, Priyanka told AFP: "I think the spirit of Baywatch is really the fact that you do something which is bigger than yourself. You're saving people's lives in an ocean which can consume you completely. And that's the spirit of camaraderie, of team work, of actually working together, which is what Victoria hates. But I think that's the spirit of Baywatch."
(With AFP inputs)