Priyanka Chopra Says She Is A 'Little Tired' But Won't 'Quit'

Priyanka Chopra wrapped the second season of Quantico in April and is awaiting the release of her first Hollywood film Baywatch, which also stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron. "I decided to do Baywatch because it was exciting for me to play villain opposite six gorgeous lifeguards. It's an ensemble. I have watched the film, it's hilarious," she told mid-day.
Of Baywatch's promotion, Priyanka said it's difficult for the team to promote the film in India. "I already know that the next month will be crazy. We are planning to promote separately so that we can cover more (cities). We are doing two premieres - Berlin and Miami. It will be a good month of travel and madness," Priyanka said, reports mid-day. Baywatch will release on May 25.
Priyanka said that the thought of failure doesn't haunt her but, "I get grumpy when I fail, but I am not afraid to face it with the same sentiments of a debutante." Priyanka Chopra also debuted as a producer recently with Marathi film Ventilator and went to make Punjabi film Sarvann. Ventilator recently won three National Awards.
Priyanka Chopra hasn't announced her next Bollywood project but reports suggest that she will star in astronaut Kalpana Chawla's biopic.