Priyanka Chopra Reveals Who Her 'Dream Co-Star' Is. More Details Here

Priyanka Chopra has co-starred with Ranveer Singh in films like Gunday, Dil Dhadkne Do and Bajirao Mastani.
Baywatch, directed by Seth Gordon, releases this week in USA and on June 2 in India. Priyanka Chopra will be seen portraying the role of the main antagonist, Victoria Leeds in the film.
In a recent interview to AFP, the Aitraaz actress said: "I think the spirit of Baywatch is really the fact that you do something which is bigger than yourself. You're saving people's lives in an ocean which can consume you completely. And that's the spirit of camaraderie, of team work, of actually working together, which is what Victoria hates. But I think that's the spirit of Baywatch."
Priyanka Chopra is currently prepping for the third season of American television show Quantico.
Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra made her debut appearance on the red carpet of Met Gala 2017 in New York. She has also made several appearances on foreign red carpet like the Golden Globes, Oscars and the Emmys.