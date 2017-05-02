Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala Look Reviewed By Twitter. Verdict: 10 On 10

Priyanka Chopra looks like a spy showing up to a black tie affair and it's giving me LIFE #MetGala ? Dustin McManus (@TheRealDustinM) May 1, 2017

@BJTHESURFERGIRL Aye everyone except Priyanka chopra.. you seen my her guess jacket? It's like I'm here to spy and hide but also make a statement ? Luxe Bailey (@OhhLorren) May 2, 2017

I am so glad she went with the theme. And boyyyy is she killing it! She looks gorgeous as ever #MetGala#PriyankaChoprapic.twitter.com/ozboSBKQ7i ?(@niiikkiiix) May 1, 2017

Thanks to twitter, I got to see Priyanka Chopra's amazing met gala look. Stunner! ? Lisa Jacobson (@ljacobson) May 2, 2017

Priyanka Chopra - man, when does she not look good? #MetGala ? Sarah Tinoco (@SarahJTinoco) May 1, 2017

queen @priyankachopra is on her way to attend the #MetGalapic.twitter.com/y8uLoqFnGJ ? best of priyanka (@badpostpriyanka) May 1, 2017

Priyanka Chopra arriving to get fitted for the Met Gala today @priyankachoprapic.twitter.com/nU18yp40Im ? Priyanka-Chopra.us (@PriyankaCentral) May 1, 2017