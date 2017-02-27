Advertisement
HomeHollywood

Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra Back On Red Carpet. Can't Take Eyes Off Her

Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra set the red carpet on fire as she arrived dressed in a silver Ralph and Russo ensemble with a stylish back-slit

  | February 27, 2017 07:41 IST (New Delhi)
Oscars 2017

Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra photographed on the red carpet (Courtesy: AFP)

Actress Priyanka Chopra never fails to stun. Priyanka, who is now a Hollywood awards veteran, is back on the Oscars red carpet. After her stunning appearance at the Golden Globes and People's Choice Awards this year, Priyanka turned heads at the 89th Academy Awards which is currently underway at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday night, which is Monday morning in India. The 34-year-old actress set the red carpet on fire as she arrived dressed in a silver Ralph and Russo ensemble with a stylish back-slit. Priyanka accessorised simply with stone earrings and a handcuff, and sported a neat hairdo to complete her look. This is Priyanka's second appearance at the Oscars after she made her debut at the Academy Awards last year, when she also presented. This Oscars is being hosted by late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel and Priyanka is also on the list of presenters this year.

Priyanka posed and posed on the red carpet, and we cannot take our eyes off her:
 
oscars

Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra turned heads on the red carpet and how (Courtesy: AFP)

Ahead of Priyanka's arrival on the red carpet, she gave us a glimpse of her outfit on Instagram:
 
 

Quick break from shooting Quantico... #Oscars

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



This is how she prepped for her Oscar-special look:
 
 

Oscars prep! twinning with @mubinarattonsey @patidubroff @lacyredway here we go

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on


A day before Hollywood's biggest award night, Priyanka partied looking chic and smart in Chanel couture:
 
 

Thank u @chanelofficial #charlesfinch @georginachapmanmarchesa and #harveywinestein what an epic evening! #PreOscars

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



Last year, Priyanka set the red carpet blazing at the Oscars with her appearance in a lacy Zuhair Murad gown.
 
priyanka chopra

Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra's red carpet debut last year (Courtesy: AFP)

In the West, Priyanka is best known for headlining American TV show Quantico as protagonist Alex Parrish. She is also awaiting the release of her Hollywood debut Baywatch, co-starring Dwayne Johnson. Back home, Priyanka was last seen in Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal and recently made an appearance on popular TV show Koffee With Karan.
 

Highlights

  • This is Priyanka's second appearance at the Oscars
  • Priyanka wore a Ralph and Russo ensemble
  • Priyanka was also at the Golden Globes this year
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement