Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra Back On Red Carpet. Can't Take Eyes Off Her

Actress Priyanka Chopra never fails to stun. Priyanka, who is now a Hollywood awards veteran, is back on the Oscars red carpet. After her stunning appearance at the Golden Globes and People's Choice Awards this year, Priyanka turned heads at the 89th Academy Awards
which is currently underway at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday night, which is Monday morning in India. The 34-year-old actress set the red carpet on fire as she arrived dressed in a silver Ralph and Russo ensemble with a stylish back-slit. Priyanka accessorised simply with stone earrings and a handcuff, and sported a neat hairdo to complete her look. This is Priyanka's second appearance at the Oscars after she made her debut at the Academy Awards last year, when she also presented. This Oscars
is being hosted by late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel
and Priyanka is also on the list of presenters this year.
Priyanka posed and posed on the red carpet, and we cannot take our eyes off her:
Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra turned heads on the red carpet and how (Courtesy: AFP)
Ahead of Priyanka's arrival on the red carpet, she gave us a glimpse of her outfit on Instagram:
This is how she prepped for her Oscar-special look:
A day before Hollywood's biggest award night, Priyanka partied looking chic and smart
in Chanel couture:
Last year, Priyanka set the red carpet blazing at the Oscars with her appearance in a lacy Zuhair Murad gown.
Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra's red carpet debut last year (Courtesy: AFP)
In the West, Priyanka is best known for headlining American TV show Quantico
as protagonist Alex Parrish. She is also awaiting the release of her Hollywood debut Baywatch
, co-starring Dwayne Johnson. Back home, Priyanka was last seen in Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal
and recently made an appearance on popular TV show Koffee With Karan
.