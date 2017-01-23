Sonu Sood Invites Kung Fu Yoga Co-star Jackie Chan to India, May Meet Salman Khan

Watch Jackie Chan's message for Salman Khan:
Bhai, @BeingSalmanKhan I have an unusual power packed surprise for you! See you soon in India #Pandeji Hum aah rahe hai @EyeOfJackieChanpic.twitter.com/61JTdmf5GF? sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 19, 2017
Kung Fu Yoga which releases in India on February 3, also stars Indian actors Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur. The film directed by Stanley Tong will release in USA and China o January 28. Kung Fu Yoga chronicles the adventures of a renowned Chinese archaeology professor (Jackie Chan) and two India archaeologists (Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur) to locate India's lost Magadha treasure in Tibet.
Sonu Sood was last seen with Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah Bhatia in Tutak Tutak Tutiya, which released as Devi in Tamil. His other Tamil film Madha Gaja Raja is in post-production stage and is slated for 2017 release.
On the subject of bringing international co-stars to India, Priyanka Chopra hinted that Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson may also come to India to promote their Hollywood film, Baywatch. She made a reluctant revelation on talk show Koffee With Karan. The beachside drama film is Priyanka's first Hollywood venture.