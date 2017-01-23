Advertisement
Sonu Sood Invites Kung Fu Yoga Co-star Jackie Chan to India, May Meet Salman Khan

"Namaste Salman, I'm going to see you in India," Jackie Chan said in a video posted on Twitter by Sonu Sood

  | January 23, 2017 10:10 IST (New Delhi)
Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood, Jackie Chan's Kung Fu Yoga will release on February 3 in India

Deepika Padukone invited Vin Diesel to India for xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage promotions, earlier this month. Her Happy New Year co-star Sonu Sood, who is featuring with Jackie Chan in Indo-Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga, followed suit and is all set to host the Chinese star in India. Sonu Sood, 43, also has some special plans for Mr Chan, who reportedly arrives in India today. Sonu is planning to introduce Mr Chan to his Dabangg co-star Salman Khan, as he said in a video posted on Twitter last week. "Namaste Salman, I'm going to see you in India with my brother (pointing at Sonu Sood)," said Jackie Chan, 62, in the video. Sonu arrived in India a few days back after promoting the film abroad.

Watch Jackie Chan's message for Salman Khan:
 

Kung Fu Yoga which releases in India on February 3, also stars Indian actors Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur. The film directed by Stanley Tong will release in USA and China o January 28. Kung Fu Yoga chronicles the adventures of a renowned Chinese archaeology professor (Jackie Chan) and two India archaeologists (Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur) to locate India's lost Magadha treasure in Tibet.

Sonu Sood was last seen with Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah Bhatia in Tutak Tutak Tutiya, which released as Devi in Tamil. His other Tamil film Madha Gaja Raja is in post-production stage and is slated for 2017 release.

On the subject of bringing international co-stars to India, Priyanka Chopra hinted that Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson may also come to India to promote their Hollywood film, Baywatch. She made a reluctant revelation on talk show Koffee With Karan. The beachside drama film is Priyanka's first Hollywood venture.

