Sonu Sood Invites Kung Fu Yoga Co-star Jackie Chan to India, May Meet Salman Khan

Bhai, @BeingSalmanKhan I have an unusual power packed surprise for you! See you soon in India #Pandeji Hum aah rahe hai @EyeOfJackieChanpic.twitter.com/61JTdmf5GF ? sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 19, 2017

Deepika Padukone invited Vin Diesel to India forpromotions, earlier this month. Herco-star Sonu Sood, who is featuring with Jackie Chan in Indo-Chinese film, followed suit and is all set to host the Chinese star in India. Sonu Sood, 43, also has some special plans for Mr Chan, who reportedly arrives in India today. Sonu is planning to introduce Mr Chan to his Dabangg co-star Salman Khan , as he said in a video posted on Twitter last week. "Salman, I'm going to see you in India with my brother (pointing at Sonu Sood)," said Jackie Chan, 62, in the video. Sonu arrived in India a few days back after promoting the film abroad.which releases in India on February 3, also stars Indian actors Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur. The film directed by Stanley Tong will release in USA and China o January 28.chronicles the adventures of a renowned Chinese archaeology professor (Jackie Chan) and two India archaeologists (Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur) to locate India's lost Magadha treasure in Tibet.Sonu Sood was last seen with Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah Bhatia in, which released asin Tamil. His other Tamil filmis in post-production stage and is slated for 2017 release.On the subject of bringing international co-stars to India, Priyanka Chopra hinted that Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson may also come to India to promote their Hollywood film,. She made a reluctant revelation on talk show. The beachside drama film is Priyanka's first Hollywood venture.