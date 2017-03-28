Spider-Man: Homecoming Trailer Is A Refreshing Take On The Superhero

Mid-way through the trailer, Tony Stark urf Robert Downey Jr decides it's time for a pep talk with the DC comic hero and asks him to "do better." Spider-Man was apparently aiming to be "like" Iron Man.
Moving on, enters Adrian Toomes, Spider-Man's long-time enemy, better known as The Vulture. It's actually Michael Keaton under the high-tech winged suit of the antagonist.
"The world's changing boy, time will change too," says The Vulture while Spider-Man has just two words for him: "crazy dangerous."
The trailer of Spider-Man: Homecoming is action-packed, thrilling and also includes Spider-Man's mandatory goof ups for a little bit of hilarity.
Watch the trailer of Spider-Man: Homecoming here:
The trailer of Spider-Man: Homecoming releases in 10 Indian languages, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Yes, you read it right. Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer will be in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Kannada. One trailer to be launched every day," Mr Adarsh wrote on Instagram.
Directed by Jon Watts, the new Spider-Man film is scheduled for July 7, 2017.