Gurdas Maan's Song Punjab Is Going Viral. See Reactions Here

Check out what the celebrities had to say about the song:
Sir just saw your latest song #Punjab@gurdasmaan and I cried... true! So sad.."Ki banoo duniya da"? SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) February 10, 2017
Superb song @gurdasmaanhttps://t.co/m2s8pqZwbZ? Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) February 9, 2017
Living Legend @gurdasmaan Saabhttps://t.co/mwTkqDuDc5 mind blowing video by @gurickkgmaan and lyrics different class@jatindershah10? DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 9, 2017
https://t.co/0WtwHGgt1i#GurdasMaanPunjab? Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) February 9, 2017
Please hear love & watch. @SimrankMundi
Gurdas Maan has recorded 34 albums and has written over 305 songs in his career spanning over three decades. He announced the launch of his YouTube channel- https://www.youtube.com/GurdasMaan in 2013, to stay connected with his fans via video blogs and music videos. In 2015, Gurdas Maan performed on the song Ki Banu Dunia Da with Diljit Dosanjh in MTV Coke Studio India.
The lyrics of Punjab have been written by Gurdas Maan. The music has been composed by Jitender Shah. The video of the song, which has been produced by Sumeet Singh and Manjeet Maan of Sai Productions, was released on YouTube. Through his video, Gurudas Maan requests the people to remember the sacrifices made by Bhagat Singh for the country's freedom.