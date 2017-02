Gurdas Maan's Song Punjab Is Going Viral. See Reactions Here

Sir just saw your latest song #Punjab@gurdasmaan and I cried... true! So sad.."Ki banoo duniya da" ? SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) February 10, 2017

Singer Gurdas Maan, who became a national sensation with his eighties song, released his latest songon Thursday. In this song, Gurdas Maan has tried to focus on the overall problems faced by Punjab. In the video, the 60-year-old singer plays a role of a narrator showing the drastic changes that have taken place in Punjab over the years. He is accompanied by a young boy, Bhagat Singh, who watches the deteriorating situation of the state as a spectator. The song, has already received over 18.5 lakh views, it highlights problems such as drug addiction, consumerism, alienation and much more. Gurdas Maan has been highly appreciated by many for his songon social media.Gurdas Maan has recorded 34 albums and has written over 305 songs in his career spanning over three decades. He announced the launch of his YouTube channel- https://www.youtube.com/GurdasMaan in 2013, to stay connected with his fans via video blogs and music videos. In 2015, Gurdas Maan performed on the songwith Diljit Dosanjh in MTV Coke Studio India.The lyrics ofhave been written by Gurdas Maan. The music has been composed by Jitender Shah. The video of the song, which has been produced by Sumeet Singh and Manjeet Maan of Sai Productions, was released on YouTube. Through his video, Gurudas Maan requests the people to remember the sacrifices made by Bhagat Singh for the country's freedom.