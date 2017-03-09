Sunil Grover's Song 'Inspired' By Rinku Bhabhi Will Make You ROFL

The video begins with Sunil's dialogue in his trademark peculiar accent, "Zindagi barbaad ho giya". As the video continues, the comedian talks about an unromantic husband who stops paying attention to what his wife says after few years of marriage.
Watch Rinku Bhabhi sing Mere Husband Mujhe Piyar Nahi Karte!:
The Kya Aap Paanchvi Fail Champu Hain host shared and wrote: "This is what I made for you girls. A story, a little tune with some beats." Sunil, a man of many talents, sang and wrote the song. Mere Husband Mujhe Piyar Nahi Karte!, which will take you on a laugh riot, marks Sunil Grover's first ever solo on a digital platform in collaboration with One Digital Entertainment.
From working as a radio jockey to doing films, shows and even walking the ramp (as Gutthi), Sunil Grover had done it all. Sunil has worked in films like Gabbar Is Back, Ghajini and Baaghi. He also made a debut in a Punjabi film Vaisakhi List in 2016 with Jimmy Sheirgill.