Baahubali Character Was Written For Prabhas: S S Rajamouli

S S Rajamouli said that Prabhas dedicated over three years to Baahubali franchise.
"In fact, he was so much into it, when I asked for his dates for one and half year for this film, he laughed and said you can never make this film in one and half years and he kept himself free for three and half years. In the end, it took five years to make it and he was there for us," IANS quoted S S Rajamouli as saying.
"I mean we took Anushka or Sivagami or Kattapa, we took the actors based on the characters that were written, but with Prabhas, the character was written for him," he added.
S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion is the first Indian film ever to cross the 1,000-crore mark worldwide. The Hindi version of the film earned Rs 357 crore till Tuesday. In his tweet, trade analyst Taran Adarsh suggests that Baahubali: The Conclusion to topple box office record of Aamir Khan's Dangal (Rs 387.34 crore).
(With IANS inputs)