Baahubali Character Was Written For Prabhas: S S Rajamouli

"Prabhas knew that I had a burning desire to make a war film and he was game for it," said S S Rajamouli

  | May 11, 2017 22:45 IST (New Delhi)
Prabhas in Baahubali: The Conclusion

Filmmaker S S Rajamouli is currently enjoying the success of his film Baahubali: The Conclusion. In an interview to news agency IANS, the 43-year-old director said that the character of Baahubali was specially written for actor Prabhas who is also his close friend. "We (Prabhas and I) worked on a film 10 years before this and we have been close friends. We would chat for hours and hours together deep into the night, just not about Baahubali, but different aspects of filmmaking, the philosophy of filmmaking," IANS quoted Mr Rajamouli as saying. He added: "We strike a chord with each other, we understand each other very well and he knew that I had a burning desire to make a war film and he was game for it."

S S Rajamouli said that Prabhas dedicated over three years to Baahubali franchise.

"In fact, he was so much into it, when I asked for his dates for one and half year for this film, he laughed and said you can never make this film in one and half years and he kept himself free for three and half years. In the end, it took five years to make it and he was there for us," IANS quoted S S Rajamouli as saying.

"I mean we took Anushka or Sivagami or Kattapa, we took the actors based on the characters that were written, but with Prabhas, the character was written for him," he added.

S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion is the first Indian film ever to cross the 1,000-crore mark worldwide. The Hindi version of the film earned Rs 357 crore till Tuesday. In his tweet, trade analyst Taran Adarsh suggests that Baahubali: The Conclusion to topple box office record of Aamir Khan's Dangal (Rs 387.34 crore).

(With IANS inputs)

 

