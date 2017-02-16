Dhanush Will Complete Filming Power Paandi In 5 Days

Read Dhanush's tweet here:
Power paandi last 5 days shoot :) #dd1#directormode#april142017release? Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 15, 2017
The actor had unveiled the first poster of Power Paandi on Twitter in September last year.
Rajkiran also featured in Dhanush's father Kasthuri Raja's film En Rasavin Manasile(1991), which marked his debut as a director.
Dhanush had made his big screen debut with 2002 movie Thulluvadho Ilamai, which was also directed by his father. His first Bollywood movie was Aanand L Rai-directed Raanjhanaa with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Zeeshaan Ayyub and Abhay Deol. He has also featured in R Balki's Shamitabh, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan's daughter Akshara Haasan.
Dhanush is currently busy shooting for Tamil movie Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 which is being directed by Soundarya Rajnikanth. The film will mark Kajol's comeback to the Tamil industry after a gap of 19 years. The actor will also be seen in Vada Chennai, directed by Vetrimaran. Vijay Sethupathi, Amala Paul and Andrea Jeremiah will also be playing key roles in the film.