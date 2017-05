Duvvada Jagannadham Poster: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde And Their Intense Love Story

DJ DUVVADA JAGANNADHAM MOVIE AUDIO POSTER pic.twitter.com/AL6di0hxFV ? Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 8, 2017

The new poster of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's upcoming film Duvvada Jagannadham was unveiled on Monday. The poster features the romantic side of Allu and Pooja's characters in the film. Through the poster, the makers revealed that the audio ofwill be released soon. "Audio coming out soon for my Telugu film DJ! Can't wait for you guys to hear it!!," Pooja also wrote on Twitter.is directed by Harish Shankar, who is best known for films such asand. Few months ago, the first teaser of the film was unveiled. Allu Arjun plays a Brahmin cook while Pooja features as a modern girl. Duvvada Jagannadham tracks their love story Here's the new poster ofWatch the teaser here:, earlier scheduled to release this month, is slated to hit the screens on June 23.Music director Devi Sri Prasad, who has worked with Allu Arjun in his previous films likeandhas composed songs foris Allu Arjun's first film of 2017. The 34-year-old actor was last seen in, which released in 2016. Meanwhile,is Pooja Hegde's third Telugu film. She debuted in Bollywood with 2016's, opposite Hrithik Roshan. She has earlier starred in Telugu filmsandAfter, Allu Arjun will be seen in. The film was officially announced last month.