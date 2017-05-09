Duvvada Jagannadham Poster: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde And Their Intense Love Story

Here's the new poster of Duvvada Jagannadham:
DJ DUVVADA JAGANNADHAM MOVIE AUDIO POSTER pic.twitter.com/AL6di0hxFV? Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 8, 2017
Watch the teaser here:
Duvvada Jagannadham, earlier scheduled to release this month, is slated to hit the screens on June 23.
Music director Devi Sri Prasad, who has worked with Allu Arjun in his previous films like S/O Satyamurthy, Arya, Julayi and Arya 2 has composed songs for Duvvada Jagannadham.
Duvvada Jagannadham is Allu Arjun's first film of 2017. The 34-year-old actor was last seen in Sarrainodu, which released in 2016. Meanwhile, Duvvada Jagannadham is Pooja Hegde's third Telugu film. She debuted in Bollywood with 2016's Mohenjo Daro, opposite Hrithik Roshan. She has earlier starred in Telugu films Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda.
After Duvvada Jagannadham, Allu Arjun will be seen in Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. The film was officially announced last month.