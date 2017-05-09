Advertisement
HomeRegional

Duvvada Jagannadham Poster: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde And Their Intense Love Story

The new poster of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's upcoming film Duvvada Jagannadham was unveiled on Monday. The poster features the romantic side of Allu and Pooja's characters in the film

  | May 09, 2017 09:47 IST (New Delhi)
Duvvada Jagannadham

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in Duvvada Jagannadham (Courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights

  • The audio of Duvvada Jagannadham will be launched soon
  • The film tracks Allu and Pooja's love story
  • Duvvada Jagannadham releases on June 23
The new poster of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's upcoming film Duvvada Jagannadham was unveiled on Monday. The poster features the romantic side of Allu and Pooja's characters in the film. Through the poster, the makers revealed that the audio of Duvvada Jagannadham will be released soon. "Audio coming out soon for my Telugu film DJ! Can't wait for you guys to hear it!!," Pooja also wrote on Twitter. Duvvada Jagannadham is directed by Harish Shankar, who is best known for films such as Gabbar Singh, Mirapakay and Ramayya Vasthavayya. Few months ago, the first teaser of the film was unveiled. Allu Arjun plays a Brahmin cook while Pooja features as a modern girl. Duvvada Jagannadham tracks their love story.

Here's the new poster of Duvvada Jagannadham:
 

Watch the teaser here:
 

Duvvada Jagannadham, earlier scheduled to release this month, is slated to hit the screens on June 23.

Music director Devi Sri Prasad, who has worked with Allu Arjun in his previous films like S/O Satyamurthy, Arya, Julayi and Arya 2 has composed songs for Duvvada Jagannadham.

Duvvada Jagannadham is Allu Arjun's first film of 2017. The 34-year-old actor was last seen in Sarrainodu, which released in 2016. Meanwhile, Duvvada Jagannadham is Pooja Hegde's third Telugu film. She debuted in Bollywood with 2016's Mohenjo Daro, opposite Hrithik Roshan. She has earlier starred in Telugu films Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda.

After Duvvada Jagannadham, Allu Arjun will be seen in Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. The film was officially announced last month.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement