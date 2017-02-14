Hrithik Roshan Unveils Trailer of Kunal Kapoor's Veeram

Check out the movie's trailer here:
Veeram will see the Rang De Basanti actor in an all new look. The film has been mostly shot in in Aurangabad, Agra and a few places in Kerala. The film was premiered at the BRICS Film Festival on 2 September, 2016 in New Delhi. The film also features Divina Thakur, Shivajith Nambiar, Aaran, Himarsha Venkatsami and Satheesh Menon.
Kunal Kapoor was last seen in 2016 movie Dear Zindagi, starring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan. The 39-year-old actor will also been seen Raagdesh, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, which is based on INA trials.
Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Sanjay Gupta's Kaabil opposite Yami Gautam. The 43-year-old actor will soon begin shooting for Rakesh Roshan's Krrish 4. The Mohenjo Daro actor has been a part of the Krrish series, which featured him in the role of superhero.