Hrithik Roshan Unveils Trailer of Kunal Kapoor's Veeram

Hrithik Roshan recently unveiled the trailer of Kunal Kapoor's upcoming filmon social media, calling it 'incredible'. The film is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play, Macbeth, which has been written and directed by National Award winner, Jayaraj.is the filmmaker's fifth installment in the Navarasa series afterand. The movie tells the story of Chandu Chekavar, played by Kunal Kapoor, an infamous warrior in the 13th century North Malabar. The film is scheduled to release on 24 February. Kunal Kapoor also posted on social media thanking theactor for promoting his film.has been shot in three different languages - Hindi, English and Malyalam.Check out the movie's trailer here:will see theactor in an all new look. The film has been mostly shot in in Aurangabad, Agra and a few places in Kerala. The film was premiered at the BRICS Film Festival on 2 September, 2016 in New Delhi. The film also features Divina Thakur, Shivajith Nambiar, Aaran, Himarsha Venkatsami and Satheesh Menon.Kunal Kapoor was last seen in 2016 movie, starring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan. The 39-year-old actor will also been seen, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, which is based on INA trials.Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Sanjay Gupta's Kaabil opposite Yami Gautam. The 43-year-old actor will soon begin shooting for Rakesh Roshan's. Theactor has been a part of theseries, which featured him in the role of superhero.