Mohanlal Plays Bheem In 1000 Crore Mahabharata, Says 'It's A Privilege'

Mohanlal's facebook post
Here's Mohanlal's entire message:
Mohanlal: "Writer and Jnanpith Award winner Vasudeva Nair is every Malayali and Indian's pride. Vasudeva Nair in Randaamoozham is telling the story of Mahabharata through the perspective of Bheem. Like you all I also grew up on Mahabharata. It's a history of histories that have been engraved in our psyche and culture. Just like Mahabharata, Randaamoozham influenced me deeply. I don't even know how many times I have read this novel. It was during these readings that for the first time I wished that there would be a visual representation for this. It is a privilege that I am playing the role of Bheem. I want to thank them for his faith in me. If this story needs to be told to the world then it need be told in the best way and beautifully. And for this you need a world-class budget. I salute people like Mr Shetty who have given Rs 1000 crore to this project that represents India's culture. This gift that he is leaving for the coming generations is a legacy in itself. It's a show of his dedication to Mahabharata as well our country's culture. It's only Indians, who are first in love with their country and deeply committed, who can take such decisions. This movie is also the result of commitment of V A Shrikumar Menon, who worked relentlessly to ensure this movie would be ready on time. I am more than sure that he will be able to a historic justice to make this on celluloid. For the success of this project and for the creation that the world will remember every day, I want to thank Mr Shetty for trusting me. All the support required from my end will be given."
The budget of Rs 1000 crore makes this adaptation of The Mahabharata the most expensive film ever made in Indian cinema, outstripping other pricey projects like the Baahubali series and Rajinikanth's November release 2.0. The makers earlier told news agency PTI that the film will be made in two parts, will release in six languages and will be dubbed in more. "The film will be shot primarily in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu and will be dubbed into major Indian languages and leading foreign languages," said Mr Shetty, the founder and chairman of UAE Exchange and NMC Healthcare, which will bankroll the project. Mr Shetty also told PTI that the film's cast will be picked by an "internationally renowned casting director." He said: "This film will have an identity across continents."
The Mahabharata film will be helmed by acclaimed ad director V A Shrikumar Menon. "We are fully geared to attain the next level of production quality and visual magic, as well as narrative wizardry with this initiative," PTI quoted him as saying.
The shooting for the first part of the film is scheduled to begin in 2018 and the film may hit the screens in 2020.
(With PTI inputs)